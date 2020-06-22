Feline Spit, Not the Fur, Makes You Sneeze Around Cats

Cat parents sneezing and coughing is not because of the fur, it is the spit of the feline that causes allergy, scientists have found in a new research.

The scientists have concluded this after 10 years of research and have attributed the allergic reaction to a protein in cat saliva called Fel d1, the DailyMail reported. The protein sticks ti cat's fur when it washes itself and when humans come in contact with the fur, it triggers allergic reactions.

In UK alone, nearly 1,300 cats were rehomed last year because their owners were allergic.

However, doctors might have found a solution to this problem and the solution is in eggs.

Dr Ebenezer Satyaraj, an immunologist and director of molecular nutrition at pet-food firm Purina, said that even though most people cite the fur for allergies, but in reality it is the proteins. Research has founf that 95% of the people allergic to cat fur reacted to Fel d1 protein.

However, researchers have found that eggs can be a solution to this problem. "We hypothesised that if you introduce a specific egg protein to a cat diet it could bind to Fel d1 and neutralise it in cat saliva." Dr Satyaraj was quoted as saying.