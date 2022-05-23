'Felt Inappropriate': Laura Dern, Sam Neill Reflect on Their Age Gap in Jurassic Park

Actor Laura Dern has reunited with Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill after almost 30 years as the JP franchise reveals their new installment Jurassic Park Dominion. In the first installment of Jurassic Park, the pair starred opposite one another as palaeobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and paleontologist Dr Alan Grant. In a chat with the Sunday Times, she said that the two characters had an almost 20-year difference. Ellie was 23, and Grant was 42, therefore she now feels that it was inappropriate. Dern said, back then “it felt completely inappropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill.” The actor, who is returning for the sixth film in the franchise alongside Neill, said it’s “only now” she realises just how weird their age gap was.

Jurassic Park World Dominion is slated to release on June 10, and in a chat with the Telegraph, both were quick to touch upon their 20-year difference in age, LAD Bible reported.

Neill said that he was 20 years older than Laura, which at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady. He mentioned that the thought never really occurred to him until one day he opened a magazine, with an article – ‘Old geezers and gals.’

Neill even shared that he was confused when director Steven Spielberg decided to cast them as an item for the movie. “Laura was a tender age. I’m guessing … 23? And she was already an exciting actor – she had done David Lynch films. It was no surprise she was asked. But I was completely baffled to be called by Steven. I didn’t get it.”

Dern, who is now 55, and Neill, 74, are not the only members of the original Jurassic Park cast, which will star alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the third and final reboot installation. Jeff Goldblum will also make a return in the final part.

Earlier this month, character posters of Dern, Neill, Goldblum, Pratt and Dallas Howard were released, uniting the two generations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.