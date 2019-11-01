Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Female Razor Brand Urges Women to Join 'Movember' to Raise Awareness about Men's Health

In this spirit of no-shave November, female razor brand Billie is out with its latest campaign to join 'Movember' by celebrating 'women have moustaches too.'

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:November 1, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Female Razor Brand Urges Women to Join 'Movember' to Raise Awareness about Men's Health
Video grab. (YouTube/ @Billie)

It's that time of the year when you'll see the men around you flashing their uncut and unshaven hair and beard. It's what they say, 'No-shave November.'

'No-shave November' is not just a mere 'style' trend of the month. It comes with a social message. The trend encourages men to embrace their hair in order to raise awareness about cancer, which often makes people lose their hair. It persuades men to save the expenses of a hair-cut and spend the same to fight cancer or may even donate the overgrown hair to the cancer-fighting patients.

In this spirit of no-shave November, female razor brand Billie is out with its latest campaign to join 'Movember' by celebrating 'women have moustaches too.'

Movember is annually practised in November with a similar purpose; to raise awareness about men's health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer etc.

The brand took to YouTube to post a video, that shows women convincing others to not remove their 'moustache' this month. The campaign is also in keeping with breaking the invisible stigma against women's body hair.

The video could thus be interpreted at two levels. First, it encourages women to raise awareness about men's health issues. The second, more subverse message could be normalising women's body hair while urging them not to steer clear of the 'pain' of waxing and bleaching in order to conform to set beauty standards. It's a win-win!

The video appropriately ends with an important message, "We are matching contributions."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram