Female Razor Brand Urges Women to Join 'Movember' to Raise Awareness about Men's Health

It's that time of the year when you'll see the men around you flashing their uncut and unshaven hair and beard. It's what they say, 'No-shave November.'

'No-shave November' is not just a mere 'style' trend of the month. It comes with a social message. The trend encourages men to embrace their hair in order to raise awareness about cancer, which often makes people lose their hair. It persuades men to save the expenses of a hair-cut and spend the same to fight cancer or may even donate the overgrown hair to the cancer-fighting patients.

In this spirit of no-shave November, female razor brand Billie is out with its latest campaign to join 'Movember' by celebrating 'women have moustaches too.'

Movember is annually practised in November with a similar purpose; to raise awareness about men's health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer etc.

The brand took to YouTube to post a video, that shows women convincing others to not remove their 'moustache' this month. The campaign is also in keeping with breaking the invisible stigma against women's body hair.

The video could thus be interpreted at two levels. First, it encourages women to raise awareness about men's health issues. The second, more subverse message could be normalising women's body hair while urging them not to steer clear of the 'pain' of waxing and bleaching in order to conform to set beauty standards. It's a win-win!

The video appropriately ends with an important message, "We are matching contributions."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.