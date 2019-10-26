Take the pledge to vote

Female Reporter 'Pissed' as Man Tries to Forcibly Kiss Her On-Air during Interview

Erin Kate Dolan, was forcefully tried to be kissed by a New England Patriots fan on-air and a viral video of the incident shows the man still following her even when she walked away.

October 26, 2019
Female Reporter 'Pissed' as Man Tries to Forcibly Kiss Her On-Air during Interview
There's been a rising trend of incidents where a female reporter has to face an assualt when out in the field, reporting.

In another disgracing incident, a female reporter from PointsBet Sportsbook, was harassed by a male football fan, when she tried to interview her outside a stadium in Philadelphia.

Erin Kate Dolan, was forcibly tried to be kissed by a New England Patriots fan on-air and a viral video of the incident shows the man still following her even when she walked away.

Although she passed this off with a laugh but Erin later took to Twitter to confess that she was "pissed."

She said, "Some assume being on camera is glamorous. Sometimes it’s not. I laughed off this fan trying to kiss me at MNF, but I was PISSED! I’m not the first broadcaster to experience this & I won’t be the last, unfortunately. I truly love what I do, but this field can test you."

Later, PointsBet Sportsbook also took to its official Twitter account to condemn the incident and said, "There is simply no place for this. Erin, and all other broadcasters, should never have to endure this type of behavior. Until we can make sure this can’t happen again, we are not sending our reporters into situations such as these moving forward."

Recalling similar phenomena from the past, many criticised the fan and expressed their anger and distress over the ill-behaviour, female reporters are constantly exposed to.

