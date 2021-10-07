Females of Species are Drawn to Warmer Temperatures Due to Evolution, Claims New Study

Next time if you indulge in an argument over increasing the temperature of your abode, you can cite evolution to back you up. A new study has revealed that female members of species are genetically attracted to warmer temperatures because of a naturally occurring evolutionary difference. Israel-based researchers conducted a study on 13 birds and 18 bats species to evaluate if the creatures illustrated geographical separation among the genders. The study performed by Tel Aviv University concluded that the male gender preferred reduced temperatures as compared to females. This resulted in the physical distance between them at specific times of the year. Previously, research on humans has suggested that the genders feel temperature differently, with females feeling the more cold owing to variations in metabolism and the generation of heat by the body.

The co-author of the study, Dr Eran Levin in the university's zoology school, stated that the difference between the males’ and females’ heat-sensing mechanisms has developed over the course of evolution. In the earlier research, Dr Levin discovered that throughout the breeding season, males and females tend to separate, with the males dwelling in cooler regions.

For instance, entire communities in caves on the hills of Mount Hermon, on the Lebanon-Syria border, are formed of only males during the mating season. The warmer area of the Sea of Galilee, on the other hand, is primarily occupied by females who raise their babies in the region.

This aroused the curiosity in Dr Levin to perform the study. In a lot of mammals including those who live in pairs or in mixed groups throughout their lives, males prefer to live in shades. The females, on the other hand, prefer sunlight. Often, males climb to the tops of mountains while the females stay in the valleys according to the researchers.

Their study included around 11,000 birds and bats using data collected over 40 years.

