GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Fendi's New 'Vulva Scarf' is Reminding Everyone of the Time They Were Born

Questionable fashion.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 8:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fendi's New 'Vulva Scarf' is Reminding Everyone of the Time They Were Born
Questionable fashion.
Loading...
Fashion can sometimes be inspiring, sometimes bold. And sometimes it can be plain bizarre.

Take this new scarf from Fendi, for example. Named 'The Touch of Fur', the shawl is salmon in colour with fur trimmings. Priced at just over £750, the shawl is the latest in Fendi's womenswear collection.

However, the shawl, with dollops of layers and folds, soon became subject to severe trolling after some Twitter users pointed out that it reminded them of the vulva - the outer part of the female genitalia. And true enough, on a second look, the scrf did look an awful lot like a vagina!

Many pointed out that wearing the scarf made them resemble how they probably looked when they were first born into the world.




















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...