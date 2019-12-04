Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Festive 'Spirit': Thief Whisks Away 3,000 Bottles of Whiskey Worth Rs 16 Lakh in UK

The theft could end up having serious repercussions as the looted whiskey could end up in the black market.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
Whiskey Thief: Image for representation |Credit: Reuters
Whiskey Thief: Image for representation |Credit: Reuters

Eager to stock up for the festive season, a whiskey enthusiast in Liverpool, United Kingdom, has stolen 3,000 bottles of Jameson Irish whiskey from an unsupervised trailer.

The incident occurred at the McBurney Transport on Dunes Way in Kirkdale According to local reports, the thief was disguised as a deliveryman and made off with booze worth 18,000 (over Rs 16.7 lakh).

It appears that the man worked solo as the heist was carried out by him alone without any additional team (probably because he didn’t want to share the loot). The man wore a high-vis jacket and a hard hat to successfully blend into the crowd at the transport depot.

"At around 8.40 pm on Monday, November 25, a man wearing a high-vis jacket and hard hat gained entry to in an empty HGV cab and connected the cab to a trailer containing around £18,000 of Jameson's whiskey. He drove off and the trailer was later found empty in Atherton Road in Walton", Merseyside Police told LBC News.

Police are on the lookout for the thief and even made an appeal to the public for further information regarding the theft.

The theft could end up having serious repercussions as the looted whiskey could end up in the black market. An investigation is underway, and police are going through CCTV, forensics and witness statements to draw a conclusion.

