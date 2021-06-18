In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Coca-Cola Fiasco, Fevicol is the Real Winner of Euro 2020

It’s a funny world out there. Snapchat’s parent company lost about $1.3 billion in market value back in 2018 after reality star Kylie Jenner tweeted that she was no longer using the messaging service. In 2021, it’s Coca-Cola’s turn. Attending a Euro 2020 press conference, the Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after he removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him.

The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of their Group F opener against Hungary. This had a real-world impact as Coca-Cola’s stock prices dropped 1.6% as they went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion, which is a loss of USD 4 billion, according to a report in The Daily Star.

Since then the Internet has been flooded with memes and mockery. While many took digs at the drink brand itself, others got back at Ronaldo by sharing his old video endorsing the product. While the incident has baffled the market gurus and everyone who witnessed it unfold in real-time, Fevicol has emerged as the true winner in this rather bizarre fiasco with a quirky ad.

In its ad, Fevicol, which manufactures adhesives, proudly boasts by saying: “Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (Neither the bottles will move nor will the valuation drop)."

This, however, isn’t the first instance of Fevicol impressing the audiences with its ad campaign. Over the years, Fevicol has built a reputation of churning out thought-provoking ads, many of which are considered the gold standard in the marketing world. “Dum laga ke haisha…" “Yeh Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai…toothega nahi" are some of the iconic taglines that made the brand a household name back in the day.

Fevicol’s topical ad taking a dig at the incident didn’t go unnoticed.

Earlier, the Internet, being the Internet decided to do a deep dive - and found an old advertisement where Ronaldo is endorsing Coca-Cola. The ad shows the Portuguese star superimposed on Coke cans branded in simplified Chinese and playing soccer with an ice cube in a fridge. It ends with an image of the Coca-Cola logo and the World Cup trophy. Semi-grainy, low-quality versions of the ad can be found on YouTubedating back to 2008, even though the original airing date of the ad couldn’t be accurately traced.

