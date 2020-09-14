'Fevicol' to 'Strawberry Aankhein': Nine Bizarre Bollywood Songs That are Beyond Science

Bollywood’s identity is deep-rooted in its music. From melancholic background songs to spunky dance numbers, we have them all. While some songs just make you feel deep and philosophical with their meaningful lyrics, some make you wonder about what the lyrics would possibly mean.

Today, we bring our pick of nine Bollywood songs with lyrics which probably leave you scratching your heads. Tip: It's super hit as long as you don't try to make sense of the lyrics.

Anda Anda- Jodi number 1

Probably written by a food blogger, this ode to an egg is really creativity at its best. Imagine lyrics like: ‘Agar murghiyan na hoti, toh ande ka kya hota?’ Absurd? Naah. We prefer deep philosophy.

Hookah Baar- Khiladi 786

“Tera pyaar, pyaar, pyaar, hookah bar.” Sponsored by all the hookah and shisha lounges in metro cities, this song is another absurd one. In fact, Vidya Balan also seem to have a similar point of view, as stated in an episode of Koffee With Karan.

Strawberry Aankhein- Sapnay

Everyone compares eyes of their lovers to the ocean and skies and all the other celestial beauties. But, in this song, what a woman really wants is her eyes to be edible, delicious strawberries. It also has this amazing line: “Naak To Thodi Oversize Hai, it’s Okay, Madam Plastic Surgery Kar Dege”

ABBG- Kuch na kaho

Bollywood is obsessed with alphabets as lyrics (who can forget the iconic song from Hum Sath Sath hain?). However, this creative song changes the whole alphabet system with its revolutionary lyrics, which reads, “A b b g, t p o g, I p k i, u p o g, A b b g t p o g, i p k i u p o g.” Yes, these are the actual lyrics!

Tandoori nights- Karzzzzzzz

Hookah bar was the appetizer, Tandoori nights is the main course. We wonder, what is this obsession with food and drinks as metaphors for love?

Fevicol se- Dabangg

Speaking of food and drinks, some lyrics do not mind equalising women as edible objects. For example, “Main toh tandoori murgha hoon yaar, gatka le sainyan alcohol se.”

Mere baap ki beti- Chal Mere Bhai

If someone is having trouble with relationship questions in competitive exams, this handy family chart is right for you.

Tooh- Gori Tere Pyaar Me

“O mehfil taan sajdi te hilte-dulte tooh, Gore gore naughty-naughty round-round toonh,” the lyrics literaaly want to say that any celebration is incomplete with white, round buttocks.

Choli ke piche- Khalnayak

Is an explanation needed here? The song is asking a woman about what’s behind her blouse.