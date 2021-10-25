Fevikwik’s Cheeky Jibe Ahead of India-Pak Match Backfires Royally and There’s No Fix

Amid the India vs Pakistan’s T20 World Cup frenzy of Sunday, social media was buzzing with anticipation of various kinds and thus several social media handles of brands also chipped in with a couple one-liners to set the mood for the giant event. And so did Fevikwik, the adhesive brand. In a tweet earlier on Sunday, a couple hours before the T20 match was to be aired, Fevikwik’s Twitter handle capitalised on the India vs Pakistan excitement when they wrote, “Dear neighbour, It’s hard to fix a broken TV, even for us. Break something else today. #IndvsPak #ThirteenZero #SixZero.

The Fevikwik tweet is a reminder of the earlier reports throughout the years when India and Pakistan have played cricket and the latter lost, some of the hardcore fans have even gone on to break their television sets after the loss to express their sadness and anger.

But it seems, this one time Fevikwik’s tweet backfired as India lost the match, its first defeat in World Cups against Pakistan in 13 meetings.

The irony of the tweet was not lost on the fans from India and also Pakistan who commented how the tweet will not age well. Well, as hard to admit that is, we do agree.

Check out some of the reactions:

Indian skipper Kohli said at the post match conference, “You know it is amazing what reality is and what ideas people will have on the outside," said the skipper. “There is no shame in accepting that the opposition played better. They did not let us in at any stage and didn’t allow us to put pressure at any stage."

India will next play New Zealand on October 31.

