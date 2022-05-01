A fictosexual Japanese man, who had married a 2D virtual character in 2018, can no longer talk to his wife. A report in Mainichi said that Akihiko Kondo had grabbed headlines after marrying Hatsune Miku, a Vocaloid with striking blue hair. However, after four years of their marriage, he can no longer interact with her because the startup that provided the voice service terminated it in 2020. The company used to project a 3D hologram of Miku into a cylinder and Kondo could hold conversations with her through Artificial Intelligence. They used to wish each other ‘good morning’ and she used to tell him ‘see you later’ when he went out.

The company has now terminated the service stating that the limited model had run its course. However, Kondo maintains that his love for Miku remains unchanged. Miku is a digital popstar who performed alongside Lady Gaga during her tours in Japan. Kondo says that her voice helped him recover from a severe bout of depression he spiralled into after being bullied. A few years later, his father passed away, and Kondo found solace in Miku’s company.

According to a report in AFP, none of Kondo’s relatives attended his wedding to Miku — an animated 16-year-old with saucer eyes and lengthy aquamarine pigtails — but that didn’t stop him from spending two million yen ($17,600) on a formal ceremony at a Tokyo hall.

Around 40 guests watched as he tied the knot with Miku, present in the form of a cat-sized stuffed doll. “I never cheated on her, I’ve always been in love with Miku-san," he said, using a honorific that is commonly employed in Japan, even by friends. “I’ve been thinking about her every day," he told AFP a week after the wedding. Since March, Kondo has been living with a moving, talking hologram of Miku that floats in a $2,800 desktop device. “I’m in love with the whole concept of Hatsune Miku but I got married to the Miku of my house," he said, looking at the blue image glowing in a capsule.

