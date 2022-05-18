Fiesta of Firsts: Netizens Share Stories of What They Did With Their First Salary

A question asked by an IAS officer on Twitter has created a lot of buzz on the social media platform. Awanish Sharan, a civil officer from Chhattisgarh cadre, popped a question asking what people did with their first salary.

First salary, being one of the most awaited of all “firsts,” sparked a different zeal in netizens which resulted in multiple answers churning out amazing things people did with their first salary.

Take a look:

अपनी पहली ‘सैलरी’ से आपने क्या किया/ करेंगे ? — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 15, 2022

The tweet kickstarted a whole fiesta of stories and things people did with their first salary. Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan, shared that he donated his first salary of Rs 51,000 to his village. The money was used to build a cowshed.

https://twitter.com/ParveenKaswan/status/1525738241403408385

IAS officer Jitin Yadav shared that he got a check for his first salary which he gave to his mother.

चैक मिला था 2009 में, मां के हाथ में दे दिया था. — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) May 15, 2022

One story mentioned that after buying a phone for father and a saree for mother, among other expenses, the user was left with nothing at the end of the month.

पापा के लिए फ़ोन और माँ के लिए साड़ी और घड़ी, पर महीने का अंत में घरवालों के आगे हाथ फैलाने पड़ गए थे क्योंकि पहली कमाई थी और खर्चे का अनुमान नहीं था पानी की तरह बहा डाला था — Punit Kumar (@punitjournalist) May 15, 2022

Another user shared that they took their parents shopping and had “loads of ice cream.”

Took maa baba for shopping! Wrist Watch for baba and aai, and still remember loads of ice cream we had! https://t.co/mepMR3PFea — shutterbug📷 (@serendipity0181) May 15, 2022

One user said that he used to take rent money from parents but then paid his rent from his first salary. This guy partied with his mother with the first salary.

Mom ko party de thi https://t.co/HN7CYgmkg0 — Amit shakti fashion designer (@Amitshaktiyaho2) May 16, 2022

Here are some more tweets in the “first salary” thread.

Saree for mummy, kurta for papa, Bhai ko tshirt, didi n khud ko treat 😋 — Meenakshi Joshi 🇮🇳 (@IMinakshiJoshi) May 15, 2022

Will donate to tiffin wale uncle because during covid illness he provided meal to me in tough times at room as well as in library also — Abhinav pratap singh (@Kunwar_Abhinav9) May 15, 2022

पापा के लिए गिफ्ट लिया था😊 — Priyanka Sharma (@priyankaspeaks3) May 15, 2022

पहला "वेतन" मां-पापा के हाथों में रखा और उनका आशीर्वाद लिया। उस दिन बहुत खुश हुए दोनों ही और अनेकानेक आशीर्वाद, शुभकामनाएं दीं एवं जीवन में चहुंमुखी तरक्की के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना भी की। जीवन में जो भी मिला उनको समर्पित है और उनसे ही प्रसाद स्वरूप प्राप्त हो हमेशा ही 🙏🏻 — Arun Raghav #जय_श्रीराम (@arunrag17085119) May 15, 2022

This is the first time that “first salary trended on Twitter and garnered netizens’ reactions. A similar question popped up asking users about their first salary, the source, and the age at which the users got it.

About 1,000 rupees

Blog writing for a lifestyle company at 17 https://t.co/EK8YTl6Kma — Akanksha Sarma (@akxnksha) November 18, 2020

First salary: Rs 500 per month

Age: 19

Job: Gym Instructor (I know. Shut up). https://t.co/1VkaY13bQ0 — Gautam S. Mengle (@NotMengele) November 18, 2020

First salary : 500 rs.

Age : 13 years old.

Source : Language and Drawing tuitions https://t.co/PBC7L1PUVL — Mitali 🍓🇮🇳 (@MituTalks) November 18, 2020

First salary: 4000

Age: 20

Source: Computer operator, later supervised 50 men and women under me. https://t.co/AzDfbqGhjM — Maverick Musafir (@Maverickmusafir) November 18, 2020

While many have already gotten their first salary, many are yet to reach the pedestal. But whenever it happens is bound to be with you for entirety of your lives.

