FIFA Fever: Football Fans in Kerala Purchase House Worth Rs 23 Lakh to Watch World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2022 fever is high. Need example? 17 football fans from Kerala brought a house together to watch the matches. They spent ₹23 lakhs on the property in the small village of Mundakkamugal in the Kochi district of Kerala. Taking their dedication towards the sport a notch higher, the fans have said to paint the property in the colours of Brazil, Argentina and Portugal. They have also decorated the house with portraits of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi and Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We planned to do something special for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 17 of us purchased this house, already on sale, for Rs 23 lakhs and decorated it with flags of the FIFA teams. We’ve also planned to gather here and watch the match on a big-screen TV,” said one of the buyers Shefeer PA, talking to news agency ANI. “We 17 people, were gathering here every evening. In meantime, the owner of the house planned to sell this property. So we thought, why not buy this house? We can now sit together and can see the world cup together.”

According to Shefeer, 17 of them used to gather at the property for the past 15-20 years. He hopes that future generations can continue using the house to come together and strengthen unity. The buyers mentioned that most of them are fans of the teams of Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and France. Meanwhile, talking about their post-World Cup plans, the buyers are thinking of renovating the place. They plan to revamp it for social services, emergency services, and sporting events.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor with a cultural show on Sunday. BTS singer Jeon Jungkook, better known as Jungkook, gave a stellar performance with his new track Dreamers; alongside him was Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman took on the role of the narrator, giving a beautiful message of hope, unity and tolerance.

