FIFA Gamer Invites Three Online Friends to His Wedding Who He Had Never Met Before

Caricatures about gamers constantly attached to their keyboards and headsets, engrossed in conversation with gaming friends, are common. It is undeniable that there is some truth in these depictions. After all, online gaming is not only an entertaining activity but a great medium to bond with people with the same interest. One such instance of a deep bond between players, who met while playing the popular football video game FIFA, was seen at a wedding ceremony in the UK. Ryan George, a 28-year-old from Cardiff, invited friends, he had never met in real life, to his wedding!

Ryan met these three friends– Gerard, Scott, Kesean, and Matt– through the FIFA video game. The newlywed, who has been gaming since he was 11, met the other four in a “pro club” on FIFA, reported BBC. They usually connected to play together a few times a week. The group became closer during the lockdowns, often getting into group chats and video calls.

The friends have been a part of significant milestones in each other’s lives, including their children’s birth. “We’ve grown up with the game, so I suppose at heart we still think that we are 17 and playing the same game as we were back then,” Ryan told the British broadcaster. In fact, he felt like he knew all of them so well that his only shock came from how tall all his friends were! There was no awkwardness between the group.

He further said that Matt, Scott, and Kesean were also quite popular with the guests. One of these friends, Gerard could not make it to the wedding that took place in September since he and his wife had just had a baby.

Ryan and the others hope to see him next year when they are all planning to meet up in Belfast to see the band Blink182 on their reunion tour.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here