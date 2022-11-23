FIFA World Cup Fever Grips Kolkata as Messi, Ronaldo Graffiti Takes Over Streets

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has set Kolkata bursting with colours. Football fever has gripped the city in West Bengal. Wall-writings in the city prove Kolkata’s collective mind is currently stationed in Qatar. From Tolly to Tala, Bali to Bangur, the World Cup fever is everywhere now. The excitement is palpable in trains, buses, offices, and over tea-time debates. Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo dominate every conversation.

Football has forever been a lifeline for Kolkata. It’s evident from the photos of favourite footballers and the flags that are plastered all over the walls and streets, turning the city into a miniature Qatar. If you go to Patuli, you will now meet Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo likenesses in street art in every alley. Qatar World Cup mascot La’eeb will greet you first. As you take in Doha’s culture on the walls of Kolkata, you’ll meet Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Muller, in that order.

Artist Amitabh Das has been drawing pictures and flags of his favourite footballers for several nights with a group of football fans in collaboration with Patuli Football Lovers Association. All of the street art has been made by pooling pocket money. The fans also bought a giant LED TV to watch matches together.

In fact, after four years, the Football World Cup has become one of the biggest festivals for people in Kolkata. The festive spirit arrives in the City of Joy before winter completely strikes.

Entrepreneur Subhojit Das said, “Four years ago, I decorated the road in the same way. A similar initiative has been taken this time too. For the one month of World Cup, Kolkata turns Brazil, Germany or Argentina. Just like the neighborhood is decorated with lights during Durga Puja, we decorated the streets with graffiti during the football festival also. Both festivals are dear to us.”

The word graffiti is derived from the Greek ‘Graffein’. Depending on which country you’re talking about, graffiti is sometimes the language of protest, sometimes the canvas of artists, sometimes the voice of political slogans. In Kolkata during FIFA World Cup season, graffiti has become the language of the city’s love for football.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here