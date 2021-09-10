India-England's Cancelled Test Hasn't Stopped Fans from Going All Out With Memes

After a roaring win at The Oval that took them 2-1 up in the 5-match Test series, desi fans were keen on catching the fifth and final clash between India and England at the Old Trafford on Friday. But it weren’t to be. As luck would have it, Covid-19 fears were at large after a member of Indian support staff was tested positive ahead of the series finale. “Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday.

The speculations over the fate of the match began after Indian physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar returned a positive covid-19 test on Wednesday. This led to intense discussions between the BCCI and the ECB with unconfirmed reports claiming that India were asked to forfeit the match if unable to take the field.

Naturally, eager fans faced utter disappointment especially after the series that had them hooked had come to a screeching, unfortunate end. However, some funny folks marched to social media to meme the situation and lighten things up.

Reason behind the postponement of 5th test. pic.twitter.com/UO4g43Uzc1— Umakant (@Umakant_27) September 10, 2021

Everyone figuring about 5th Test on twitter 😛 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cWJeKo80XR— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 10, 2021

#5thTest #ManchesterTestEveryone on social media fighting that it is either "postponed" or "cancelled" or "forfeit" pic.twitter.com/71JiAqEUaJ — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) September 10, 2021

#ENGvIND #ManchesterTest When you are waiting for 5th Test and it gets postponed - pic.twitter.com/5aDmVKreio — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) September 10, 2021

#ENGvIND England fans after seeing that the 5th test has been postponed: pic.twitter.com/tBvvdWdm6T — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) September 10, 2021

#ENGvIND #ManchesterTest How ECB was looking at the opportunity to cancel 5th Test - pic.twitter.com/VNdowcPkCJ — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) September 10, 2021

5th Test has been called off … #ManchesterTest #INDvENG #ENGvsINDTest match lovers like us who were waiting for this…..😕 pic.twitter.com/qsW8uK7nsk— Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) September 10, 2021

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the start of the fifth Test will be deferred with the opening day’s play confirmed to have been called off. However, soon an official statement from ECB announced that the entire match has been cancelled.

