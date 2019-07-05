Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm

While the restaurant has been able to cover losses from the evening, they lost £740 in unpaid tables and an estimated £300 in re-cooking meals.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm
While the restaurant has been able to cover losses from the evening, they lost £740 in unpaid tables and an estimated £300 in re-cooking meals.
Loading...

Owners of a plush restaurant Panam Restaurant & Bar in Liverpool's iconic Albert Dock, claims to have lost more than a thousand pounds after opportunist customers left without paying during an evacuation.

The well-known restaurant was evacuated last week when a faulty system triggered the false alarms of all the eateries along the waterfront.

However, after customers were asked to leave the premises for their own safety, staff claim that 50 of the diners sneaked off without paying for their food and beverages.

According to a story published in Daily Mail, General Manager Daniel Hesketh added that the 'unacceptable' incident had seen the restaurant lose more than one thousand pounds.

Speaking about it, he said, "The whole restaurant industry is becoming harder and harder and the last thing we need is for people to walk off without paying for their food for something that wasn't our fault and was completely beyond our control.

We evacuated for diners' safety, not to inconvenience anybody, but we compensated them anyway because we knew it wasn't convenient," before adding, "Everybody who came back had a discount on their bill and we re-cooked their food for them free of charge.

I think the people who left were opportunistic and probably thought it wouldn't matter because we are a business, but it does hit hard. You wouldn't steal from a shop, so why is it OK to leave a restaurant without paying?"

Hesketh said after the evacuation was over, staff went above and beyond to re-cook all customer’s meals and offered a discount on their bills.

While the restaurant has been able to cover losses from the evening, they lost £740 in unpaid tables and an estimated £300 in re-cooking meals.

However, despite appealing for people to return and pay their bills, the restaurant decided not to report the incident to police as Hesketh said this would be a waste of officers' time.

Since the unfortunate incident, the waterside restaurant has been plagued by the faulty alarm system sounding several more times, but has managed to avoid another full evacuation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram