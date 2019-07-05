Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm

Owners of a plush restaurant Panam Restaurant & Bar in Liverpool's iconic Albert Dock, claims to have lost more than a thousand pounds after opportunist customers left without paying during an evacuation.

The well-known restaurant was evacuated last week when a faulty system triggered the false alarms of all the eateries along the waterfront.

However, after customers were asked to leave the premises for their own safety, staff claim that 50 of the diners sneaked off without paying for their food and beverages.

According to a story published in Daily Mail, General Manager Daniel Hesketh added that the 'unacceptable' incident had seen the restaurant lose more than one thousand pounds.

Speaking about it, he said, "The whole restaurant industry is becoming harder and harder and the last thing we need is for people to walk off without paying for their food for something that wasn't our fault and was completely beyond our control.

We evacuated for diners' safety, not to inconvenience anybody, but we compensated them anyway because we knew it wasn't convenient," before adding, "Everybody who came back had a discount on their bill and we re-cooked their food for them free of charge.

I think the people who left were opportunistic and probably thought it wouldn't matter because we are a business, but it does hit hard. You wouldn't steal from a shop, so why is it OK to leave a restaurant without paying?"

Hesketh said after the evacuation was over, staff went above and beyond to re-cook all customer’s meals and offered a discount on their bills.

While the restaurant has been able to cover losses from the evening, they lost £740 in unpaid tables and an estimated £300 in re-cooking meals.

However, despite appealing for people to return and pay their bills, the restaurant decided not to report the incident to police as Hesketh said this would be a waste of officers' time.

Since the unfortunate incident, the waterside restaurant has been plagued by the faulty alarm system sounding several more times, but has managed to avoid another full evacuation.