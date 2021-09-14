Fight Club: Study Finds T-Rexes Tore Into Each Other's Faces Over Territories, Mates

The name Tyrannosaurus rex is enough to instill fear among humans, even after so many years of their extinction. The carnivorous, bipedal reptile that can evolve to be over 40 feet long and weigh over nine tonnes, were the epitome of fear during the Cretaceous period as well, confirmed the Royal Tyrrell Museum’s team of Dinosaur Systematics & Evolutions. According to the findings of the team, these raptors brutally attacked each other in the face to demonstrate their dominance and seize the alpha position.

The study was led by researcher and curator Caleb Brown that began in 2017 with the finding of a single Tyrannosaurus specimen: an upper jawbone discovered in Alberta’s Dinosaur Provincial Park. According to Brown’s statement in LiveScience, an examination of the jaw revealed a series of lengthy “scars that arced over the side of the bone." “These were most likely teeth marks from another tyrannosaur that had healed and left these elevated ridges," commented Brown.

For the study, the researchers examined 202 Tyrannosaurus’ skulls and jaws, totalling 324 scars. The scientists noticed that juvenile tyrannosaurs lacked bite marks on their faces. Instead, roughly half of the older Tyrannosaurus had them, indicating that these bouts were maybe limited to older members of one sex. “The species were typically of similar size," Brown explained, implying that it wasn’t a David-versus-Goliath scenario.

Despite the hypotheses, Brown also stated that determining a dinosaur’s gender is very hard, and they are unsure whether the biting behaviour was limited to males.

By analysing the spacing between their teeth, according to the skulls and bite marks, the team was able to estimate how large the “victims" and “biters" were.

The notion that T-Rex and similar dinosaurs like Gorgosaurus had a disproportionate impact on the environments they stalked is the result of years of fortunate fossil discoveries, examinations of dinosaur morphology, and fitting these findings into an ecological framework.

According to the study, these dinosaurs developed a thirst for the bigger game during a rapid growth spurt. The Tyrannosaurus were able to push other carnivores out of the way, resulting in ecosystems unlike anything seen today, controlled by a single big predator.

As per Brown, modern animals also battle with one another when they are old enough to breed. They take the plunge to discover where they stand in comparison to competitors or potential partners. Tyrannosaurus may have also started combating each other around sexual maturity, “but this is extremely hard to test, so we don’t really know."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here