Filed ITR? These Memes Will Help You Heave a Sigh of Relief and They are Tax-free
2-MIN READ

Filed ITR? These Memes Will Help You Heave a Sigh of Relief and They are Tax-free

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2022, 11:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Last day of ITR filing. (Image: Twitter/@rishika_surana)

Last day of ITR filing. (Image: Twitter/@rishika_surana)

While filing the ITR, several issues faced by desis such as Internet hassles, palpitations over not being able to log in, fidgeting with the OTP, and searching the whole house for the PAN card, were expressed through memes.

Sunday, July 31, was the last day to file your ITR or income tax returns. As the date neared, the pleas and demands to extend the same were on the increase. Taxpayers had been trending hashtags, including #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately and it has garnered over 5,000 posts until now. However, the government has not issued any notification to indicate an extension for ITR filing, so we are hoping that you are on this side of the fence.

Notably, this is the first time in three years that the ITR filing deadline has not been extended. While some were a little upset about it, many took to Twitter and shared memes on the same.

Several issues such as internet hassles, palpitations over not being able to log in, and searching the whole house for your PAN card, were discussed through memes.

Meanwhile, as per the Income Tax website, a total of 4,09,49,663 had been filed till July 28. Out of these, 2,41,15,777 verified ITRs have been processed. However, as per the income tax portal data, only 40 per cent of taxpayers have filed their ITRs as the portal shows that it has a total of 10,45,31,679 individuals registered.

Taxpayers raised issues regarding the glitches faced during filing their income tax returns as they alleged that the portal was not working. They also trended hashtags all over twitter and tagged the accounts of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Central Board of Direct Taxes and the Income Tax Department among others to demand the extension.

Experts were of the opinion that the due date to file ITR may not get extended after July 31 since many taxpayers are being able to file their returns.

first published:August 01, 2022, 11:34 IST
last updated:August 01, 2022, 11:34 IST