Filipino Author's Suggestion for Men to Wear 'Nighties' in UK Heatwave Gets a Thumbs Up

The UK is experiencing severe bouts of heatwaves in various parts of the country. In an effort to add respite, a user on Twitter has concocted a thread filled with advice on “how to stay cool in the UK heatwave.”

The Twitter thread that is now viral is centred around the Filipinos and has some very unique and hilarious ways on how people in the UK can find means to cool off in the scorching heat. The first that the thread says is to wear the “loosest” cotton or linen one can find. For this, as per the picture, men should prefer wearing nighties or as they call it in the Philippines, “Duster Dress.”

✨HOW TO STAY COOL IN UK HEATWAVE (A THREAD FROM ME, A FILIPINO TROPICAL BABY):✨ 1. Wear the loosest (it’s a word today) cotton or linen you can find, preferably a big loose dress (men, this is a good time to try out a dress). In the Philippines, we call this a Duster Dress pic.twitter.com/QsnJivfmR7 — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

Following it is another piece of advice that tells users to “do nothing” and “open all windows.”

2. From 10am-4pm, don’t move. Do nothing. Open all windows, but keep the sun out. Put a telenovela on. And then another. And another. pic.twitter.com/3SqYoNHnd8 — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

Tips like turning on all the electric fans and falling asleep on the sofa, “in front of the fan,” also appear in the thread.

3. With windows open (and sun kept out!) turn on all the electric fans for that sweet cross-breeze. And don’t forget your own paypay (or give your nephew a couple of pesos to do it for you, he can treat himself to some taho later when the taho man comes down your street) pic.twitter.com/aPgqMfhpTO — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

4. Around 2pm, fall asleep on the sofa, in front of the fan, as Eat Bulaga comes on. pic.twitter.com/dOrOuzimT7 — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

After spending the day indoors doing various activities, including a highly recommended “quick midday banlaw” or a quick bath, comes dinner time. The tweet mentioned, “We are not eating a salad, because we are Filipino. We are also not cooking indoors, because it is too hot for that sh*t! Grill a ton of Pinoy BBQ pork on skewers.”

8. 6pm: dinnertime! We are not eating a salad, because we are Filipino! We’re also not cooking indoors, because it’s too hot for that shit! Grill a ton of Pinoy BBQ pork on skewers. Preferably w/ Red Horse beer. Recipe below. You’re welcome. https://t.co/S0VkmWGLaT — Jill Damatac (@JillDamatac) July 18, 2022

The thread went viral and loved the ways of tackling heatwaves, Filipino style. Netizens especially loved the first tip where it suggests men wearing nighties.

Doesnt matter where your from! Good heat wave tips are good heat wave tips! Stay cool y'all https://t.co/bddcVpe9XD — 🌲yee-haw hee-haw🌲 (@bean_donk) July 20, 2022

I love this so much https://t.co/DIurzhL3Zo — heeyyy, heeyyy? u dont seem very awake.. (@zkullheadx_x) July 19, 2022

