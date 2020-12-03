Filipino Girl Gets 42 Packets of the Same Order Delivered to Her Due to Glitch in the App

A food delivery man laden with one's favourite dishes is a welcome sight for everyone but it turned into a scary experience for a little girl when the delivery app she ordered from malfunctioned and riders brought her not one, two or three, but a total of 42 delivery packages of food items!

A seven-year-old kid from Philippines learned the machinations of technical glitches when she tried to order a packet of chicken cutlets, rice and french fries for herself and her grandmother but a poor internet connection and malfunctioning by the app ended up placing 42 orders for her.

With her parents away at work, they left the child with a smartphone to order food for both of them on November 25. The SunStar Cebu reported that the girl has ordered earlier from the Foodpanda app and it was an honest mistake due to which the delivery debacle happened.

The incident was caught on a Facebook post by one of the girl's neighbours Dann Kayne Suarez who said the child looked visibly upset and on the verge of tears as she realised the glitch.

A poor internet connection led to the girl tapping many times on the app's order button and also since it was malfunctioning, the app ended up ordering 42 deliveries at a time. The girl didn't realise but the delivery persons ended up dropping by one by one with food packets.

The bill for one packet of the food would have cost her $3.93 (PHP189) but now amounted to a huge $165.06 (PHP7,945.25) and left the girl feeling helpless.

However, it all turned out to be for the best when most of her neighbours came together to buy the excess orders from the delivery persons, thus making sure they did not return home without money for the packets and the girl also did not have to pay for so many food packets.