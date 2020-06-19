Filipino Prosthetic Makeup Artist is Warding off Coronavirus One Horror Mask at a Time

Inspired by the ghouls and monsters he usually encounters in his line of work, Filipino prosthetic makeup artist Rene Abelardo is warding off the coronavirus with style.

Hailing from a family of painters and sculptors, 50-year-old Abelardo has been working for major film and television productions as a prosthetic makeup artist since the age of 17.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit, however, work quickly dried up and he found himself struggling financially.

To kill time, he made a horror-film-inspired prosthetic face mask for his own use. His daughter posted a photo of him wearing it on social media, and it quickly went viral.

It was at that point that Abelardo realised he could capitalise on his talent at a time when face masks had become the new fashion craze. He invited a few friends to help with the project.

"We started making more masks since we currently don't have jobs. It's still money coming in and it makes people happy," said Abelardo, who is based in central Laguna province.

Abelardo has already sold around a dozen of his handmade masks online since late May, which range from 300 to 500 pesos each ($6-10), and has received hundreds of orders from across the country.