Filipino Web Developer Names Newborn Son HTML as Mark of Tribute to His Profession

Parents look for unique and out-of-the-box names for their children. Several times, people have come with weird and unusual names that have garnered media attention. Recently, a new father from the Philippines, who was blessed with a baby boy, decided to celebrate his love and affection for the internet by naming his son ‘HTML’. A Facebook post about the same is being widely circulated on social media sites. And in their defense, the family has urged internet users to calm down.

According to the viral post, which was put up by the newborn’s aunt, the baby boy was born earlier this month and has been named Hypertext Markup Language Rayo Pascual (HTML). Sincerely Pascual from Santa Maria, Bulacan introduced her nephew to the world while sharing a cute picture of the infant.

According to reports, credit for the unique name goes to the father, Mac Pascual, who is reportedly a web developer.

In an interview with The Inquirer.net, Pascual revealed that her family has a history of giving unique names. She said that her brother Mac’s real name is Macaroni 85 while her sister’s name is Spaghetti 88.

According to the report, Pascual’s sister Spaghetti has two children with names inspired by cheese. They have been named Cheese Pimiento and Parmesan Cheese and have nicknames Chippy and Peewee respectively. This is not it; they also have cousins who have been named Design and Research.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the post. Some mocked that they didn’t name the baby X Æ A-Xii, which is a moniker given by Elon Musk to his newborn. But a larger chunk of internet users were disappointed as they opined that the child will be bullied at school for his name.

However, Pascal stood her ground and lashed out at people for normalising bullying because of the name. Reacting to people’s concern about being made fun of at school, she said that Hypertext Markup Language will not make sense to preschool and grade-schoolers. The woman also urged them to teach their children to accept that not all people have usual names.

