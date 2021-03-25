Filipinos are Striking Poses For Delivery Persons After Receiving Their Parcels. Here's Why

It’s common for delivery boys to take pictures of the package they deliver at our doorstep as it is a norm by the employers. Whether it’s clothes or grocery or food, delivery riders are expected to click parcel photos after dropping off for the record. However, a new and unheard of photoshoot is happening in the Philippines where delivery drivers are now acting as photographers.

In the Philippines, people are striking poses with their delivered packages for delivery personnel asking to take photographs as proof of delivery. Residents are posing for the delivery person getting their pictures clicked after receiving parcels to prove the parcels are “actually delivered".

The trend started when a customer Joyceeh Hernandez Epino became an overnight sensation after a photo-studio like backdrop she created went viral. She would design something like that every time she received a delivery. According to her, she would feel physically unprepared for the delivery proof photo every time the delivery riders came to give packages.

Some interesting glimpses of the photoshoots have been shared by a page titled OurAsians on Facebook. People can be seen striking all kinds of creative poses with their delivery packages in the Philippines. It is a system to take proof of the delivery of a product but the people of the country have gone ahead and infused creativity and a much moe funnier vibe to it. Several pictures have gone viral on social media forums that show how enthusiastically shoppers are striking the pose, some are really hilarious.

The post features people posing dramatically for the delivery rider while holding their received package. The post since shared on the social networking platform has garnered tons of reactions from across the world. Several netizens are amused and have flooded the post with reactions to the viral pictures. While many have shared funny responses, others are impressed by the creativity and enthusiasm of the people of the Philippines.