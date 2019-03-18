LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

'Final Destination' Actor Takes a Flight on Movie's Anniversary and Fans are Freaking Out

Devon Sawa aka Alex Browning tweeted on Sunday about taking a flight with number 317 on March 17 or 3/17, the exact date when 'Final Destination' was released back in 2000.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 18, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
Image credit: New Line Cinema.
"There are no accidents. No coincidences. No escapes. You can't cheat death."

In 2000, Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) had skipped ill-fated flight Volée Airlines 180 in the course of cult-classic film Final Destination. Browning wason a school trip with his classmates and teachers to Paris but somehow managed to avoid flying after getting premonitions that the flight would explode mid-air, killing everyone aboard.

He was right, but those who missed the flight along with him couldn't escape death eventually.

Flash forward to 2019, Devon aka Browning tweeted on Sunday about taking a flight with number 317 on March 17 or 3/17, the exact date of Final Destination's release - March 17, 2000.




The coincidence was enough to spook out the popular franchise's fans and they had just one piece of advice for the actor - get off the plane!

Conspiracy theorists were onboard soon.























































In any case, did he make it? Yes, Devon is safe. Phew.



