'Final Destination' Actor Takes a Flight on Movie's Anniversary and Fans are Freaking Out
Devon Sawa aka Alex Browning tweeted on Sunday about taking a flight with number 317 on March 17 or 3/17, the exact date when 'Final Destination' was released back in 2000.
Image credit: New Line Cinema.
"There are no accidents. No coincidences. No escapes. You can't cheat death."
In 2000, Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) had skipped ill-fated flight Volée Airlines 180 in the course of cult-classic film Final Destination. Browning wason a school trip with his classmates and teachers to Paris but somehow managed to avoid flying after getting premonitions that the flight would explode mid-air, killing everyone aboard.
He was right, but those who missed the flight along with him couldn't escape death eventually.
Flash forward to 2019, Devon aka Browning tweeted on Sunday about taking a flight with number 317 on March 17 or 3/17, the exact date of Final Destination's release - March 17, 2000.
The coincidence was enough to spook out the popular franchise's fans and they had just one piece of advice for the actor - get off the plane!
Conspiracy theorists were onboard soon.
In any case, did he make it? Yes, Devon is safe. Phew.
Final Destination came out 20 years ago today... I’m on flight 317 ... 3/17? March 17th?!! What the fu.....— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 17, 2019
March 17, 2019
NO IT WAS NOT 20 YEARS AGO???— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2019
19.... I messed up. so it skipped me and went to the next person on the list.— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 18, 2019
March 17, 2019
I saw this tweet at 3:17— Amanda Burkhead (@manokaty) March 17, 2019
DEVON GET OFF THE PLANE NOW— Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) March 17, 2019
March 17, 2019
All of us right now taking down details of your journey... pic.twitter.com/EqfYxyfqPC— Samantha Rosé (@LeighRoseA) March 17, 2019
GET OFF THE PLANE pic.twitter.com/UMjsw9P5w8— Hillary Hunt (@HillyHunt) March 17, 2019
RIP you— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) March 17, 2019
March 17, 2019
March 17, 2019
Is the tray table broken? If so, get off the plane!— Blockbuster Girl (@martymaraschino) March 17, 2019
March 17, 2019
March 17, 2019
We need a follow-up tweet!!— ✨ (@wiiissssss) March 17, 2019
Get off the plane...GET OFF THE PLANE (also...if I was ON the plane and saw you...I’d get off the damn plane..)— t (@dopaminediscord) March 17, 2019
Wakeup and get off that plane. Push past your teacher. Paris can wait. pic.twitter.com/zpc3Y1xWhF— Blaire (@BlaireBitchproj) March 17, 2019
In any case, did he make it? Yes, Devon is safe. Phew.
I’m down.— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 18, 2019
