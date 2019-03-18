'Final Destination' Actor Takes a Flight on Movie's Anniversary and Fans are Freaking Out

Final Destination came out 20 years ago today... I’m on flight 317 ... 3/17? March 17th?!! What the fu..... — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 17, 2019

NO IT WAS NOT 20 YEARS AGO??? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2019

19.... I messed up. so it skipped me and went to the next person on the list. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 18, 2019

I saw this tweet at 3:17 — Amanda Burkhead (@manokaty) March 17, 2019

DEVON GET OFF THE PLANE NOW — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) March 17, 2019

All of us right now taking down details of your journey... pic.twitter.com/EqfYxyfqPC — Samantha Rosé (@LeighRoseA) March 17, 2019

GET OFF THE PLANE pic.twitter.com/UMjsw9P5w8 — Hillary Hunt (@HillyHunt) March 17, 2019

RIP you — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) March 17, 2019

Is the tray table broken? If so, get off the plane! — Blockbuster Girl (@martymaraschino) March 17, 2019

We need a follow-up tweet!! — ✨ (@wiiissssss) March 17, 2019

Get off the plane...GET OFF THE PLANE (also...if I was ON the plane and saw you...I’d get off the damn plane..)

— t (@dopaminediscord) March 17, 2019

Wakeup and get off that plane. Push past your teacher. Paris can wait. pic.twitter.com/zpc3Y1xWhF — Blaire (@BlaireBitchproj) March 17, 2019

I’m down. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 18, 2019

"There are no accidents. No coincidences. No escapes. You can't cheat death."In 2000, Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) had skipped ill-fated flight Volée Airlines 180 in the course of cult-classic film Final Destination. Browning wason a school trip with his classmates and teachers to Paris but somehow managed to avoid flying after getting premonitions that the flight would explode mid-air, killing everyone aboard.He was right, but those who missed the flight along with him couldn't escape death eventually.Flash forward to 2019, Devon aka Browning tweeted on Sunday about taking a flight with number 317 on March 17 or 3/17, the exact date of Final Destination's release - March 17, 2000.The coincidence was enough to spook out the popular franchise's fans and they had just one piece of advice for the actor - get off the plane!Conspiracy theorists were onboard soon.In any case, did he make it? Yes, Devon is safe. Phew.