1-MIN READ

Finally: NCP Becomes First Political Party in India to Get an LGBT Cell, Twitter Rejoices

NCP Preeti Patil, Supriya Shule and Jayant Patil inaugurating the LGBT cell in Mumbai | Image credit: Twitter /ANI

NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil & MP Supriya Sule formally launched the cell in Mumbai. Priya Patil has been appointed the state unit head.

Buzz Staff

In sone good news for the LGBTQIA community India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday became the first political party in the country to have an active LGBT cell.

NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil & MP Supriya Sule formally launched the cell in Mumbai. Priya Patil has been appointed the state unit head.

"The NCP was the first to set up Yuvati (young women) cell. Now, it has set up LGBT cell to do justice to the deprived section," a party statement said quoting Patil. He also pitched for giving equal treatment to the LGBT community members.

The cell comes as a surprise to many in India, a country where politicians time and again have expressed deep homophobia and disdain for the queer community. Out of 543 MPs in India, only 151 have ever spoken about LGBTQIA issues throughout their careers.

MPs and politicians are also known to make openly homophobic and regressive comments about the queer community in India.

The move was welcomed by netizens on Twitter, many of whom called it a "progressive" move and sign of changing times.

The cell is expected to work to ensure the community members get their rights, Priya Patil said at an event held in Mumbai to commemorate the same. Apart from Priya Patil, the cell will have 13 other office-bearers, the statement said. Patil, a Mumbai-based transgender activist, joined NCP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

