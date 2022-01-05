Finance to Fitness, Social Media Influencers to Look Out For in 2022

We have finally managed to come out safely from the dreadful 2021 and welcome 2022. While 2021 was a roller coaster ride, it was quite the year for influencers on social media. From entertainment to informative, the year saw influencers going viral with their content on all major platforms. We as audiences got to see almost all of our favourite influencers teaming up with big brands that helped them build a solid community. Facebook’s Marketing Guide for 2021 had revealed that 50% of users said that influencers helped them discover products while 45% revealed that influencers helped them buy products. Therefore it can easily be assumed that social media influencers have made their mark and are here to stay.

Keeping this in mind, it is time to check out what to expect from which influencer as we step in the new year. Here is a look at some of the influencers to watch out for in 2022.

Nirmal Pillai

Hailing from Tiruchirappalli, Kerala, Nirmal is a product designer as well as a content creator with an increasing amount of followers on social media. Nirmal is known for his simple and relatable content. One of his most viral videos is a desi adaptation of Harry Potter called the ‘Harini Potter’ series.

“My school didn’t have a lot of cultural programmes. It was when I reached college that I started writing plays. After the pandemic started, I started working with my friends to put out simple, relatable content on social media," Nirmal told the New Indian Express.

Sharan Hegde

There is a financial revolution taking place in India currently with a significant amount of the young generation leaning towards investments in shares and cryptocurrencies. But with very few courses on how to manage these kinds of finances, people tend to look up to influencers for guidance. This is where Sharan comes in.

“I started creating personal finance content on my Instagram / YouTube page “Finance with Sharan” earlier this year to do my bit towards educating the youth of this country. I cover a wide array of topics such as mutual funds, stock market, psychology of money, real estate, insurance, cryptocurrency and taxation," wrote Sharan in an article in the Times of India.

Aakanksha Monga

22-year-old Aakanksha is a travel storyteller known for exploring offbeat locations and sharing lesser-known information with her followers. Hailing from an Army background, Aakanksha is not only a passionate traveller but also a finance expert and avid doodler, according to Tricky Travellers.

Anaheez Patel

The multiple lockdowns and work-from-home lifestyle since that pandemic have led to severe fitness issues among a large group of people. With gyms shut down, many took the help of fitness experts on social media for help and online workouts saw a huge spike. Anaheez, who also has a full-time marketing job, has been slowly but steadily growing her social media community by busting fitness myths and workout plans. With partial lockdowns being imposed due to Omicron, her tips would definitely come in handy this year.

