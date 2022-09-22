'Financial Thinking': Harsh Goenka Asks Things People Wish They Were Taught in School

Schooling is the most crucial phase of our lives. It is the base to our foundation. Elaborating on the same, industrialist Harsh Goenka took to his official Twitter handle and asked people “What is that one thing that you wish you were taught in school (which you weren’t)?” Just when tweeted, the post went viral and garnered tons of responses. Have a look:

What is that one thing that you wish you were taught in school (which you weren’t) ? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 20, 2022

“How to learn from failure is never taught in schools, instead the pupil who has failed is punished and subjected to shame!” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Managing money and making better financial decisions. This is the single biggest factor between a mediocre career and a prosperous future for most people.” Here are a few responses:

How to deal with toxicity! https://t.co/O90NWcabeZ — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshpendown) September 21, 2022

Life skills

Basic Financial knowledge https://t.co/jsT6sVq5i5 — SK (@pahadanldki_SK) September 21, 2022

Power of investment ….. time in your health and passion ……. Money for wealth and other support …. https://t.co/U27thHAwLy — Hemant (@hemantvsharma) September 21, 2022

How to deal effectively with manipulative,harmful family members diplomatically without hurting them,creating unpleasantness, and still managing to protect yourself .. https://t.co/etIzbiBhxf — Saija Manseta (@saijamanseta) September 21, 2022

yoga meditation & financial planning https://t.co/0dKaGC8nCi — AriJeet Bhattacharya (@AriJeet2424) September 21, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a video on his official Twitter handle about “what high performance managers do” to maintain a “work life balance”. In the video, actor Anthony Hopkins can be seen talking about how high-performance people work. “High performance people fly like eagles, Eagles fly alone. Zuckerberg has no mates, Elon Musk has no mates, Steve Jobs had no mates, and Bill Gates has no mates. And I can go on and on and on, they don’t hang, they don’t chill, they don’t go to Super Bowl, they don’t go to the World cup, they don’t go to Wimbledon. All they do is work,” the actor says in the video.

“In all the emphasis these days on work-life balance, hear about what high performance managers do,” read the caption of the video.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here