News » Buzz » 'Financial Thinking': Harsh Goenka Asks Things People Wish They Were Taught in School
2-MIN READ

'Financial Thinking': Harsh Goenka Asks Things People Wish They Were Taught in School

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 22, 2022, 11:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Harsh Goenka Asks Things People Wish Were Taught in School. (Image: Canva)

'How to learn from failure is never taught in schools, instead the pupil who has failed is punished and subjected to shame!' commented a Twitter user.

Schooling is the most crucial phase of our lives. It is the base to our foundation. Elaborating on the same, industrialist Harsh Goenka took to his official Twitter handle and asked people “What is that one thing that you wish you were taught in school (which you weren’t)?” Just when tweeted, the post went viral and garnered tons of responses. Have a look:

“How to learn from failure is never taught in schools, instead the pupil who has failed is punished and subjected to shame!” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Managing money and making better financial decisions. This is the single biggest factor between a mediocre career and a prosperous future for most people.” Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a video on his official Twitter handle about “what high performance managers do” to maintain a “work life balance”. In the video, actor Anthony Hopkins can be seen talking about how high-performance people work. “High performance people fly like eagles, Eagles fly alone. Zuckerberg has no mates, Elon Musk has no mates, Steve Jobs had no mates, and Bill Gates has no mates. And I can go on and on and on, they don’t hang, they don’t chill, they don’t go to Super Bowl, they don’t go to the World cup, they don’t go to Wimbledon. All they do is work,” the actor says in the video.
“In all the emphasis these days on work-life balance, hear about what high performance managers do,” read the caption of the video.

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo

first published:September 22, 2022, 11:55 IST
last updated:September 22, 2022, 11:55 IST