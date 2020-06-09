BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Find the Cat: Twitter Has a Fun Time Trying to Spot Feline in This Viral Post

(Image credit: Twitter/ @katehinds)

(Image credit: Twitter/ @katehinds)

Recently, a cat owner shared a similar ordeal on Twitter, sharing how her little cat decided to play a hide and seek game with her.

Share this:

Cats often prefer to engage in interactive play with their owner. If you are a cat parent, you surely know that the only thing they love more than anything is their ‘me’ time. They often hide in places which are too difficult to find otherwise.

Recently, a cat owner shared a similar ordeal on Twitter, sharing how her little cat decided to play a hide and seek game with her.

Journalist Kate Hinds thought of telling the activity of her pooch to the world. In the upload of her bookshelf and TV stand, the user has asked the netizens to find the hidden cat, which left many people intrigued.

Captioning the picture, the cat owner wrote, “Today in find the cat.”

Soon after sharing the tweet, it received over 2 lakh likes. At first go, it might look a bit difficult to find the cat. However, if you know the possible hideouts of the cat, it will not take you time to spot the white furry ball.

While some users found the cat, others gave up too soon.

Kate also revealed the location of its cat in response to the tweets. But, have you found the cat yet? If not, look carefully behind the television set where you can spot a white furry baby cuddled up all cozy.

Some other users flooded the post with comments showing their cat’s activity at home.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading