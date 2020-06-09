Find the Cat: Twitter Has a Fun Time Trying to Spot Feline in This Viral Post

Cats often prefer to engage in interactive play with their owner. If you are a cat parent, you surely know that the only thing they love more than anything is their ‘me’ time. They often hide in places which are too difficult to find otherwise.

Recently, a cat owner shared a similar ordeal on Twitter, sharing how her little cat decided to play a hide and seek game with her.

Journalist Kate Hinds thought of telling the activity of her pooch to the world. In the upload of her bookshelf and TV stand, the user has asked the netizens to find the hidden cat, which left many people intrigued.

Captioning the picture, the cat owner wrote, “Today in find the cat.”

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

Soon after sharing the tweet, it received over 2 lakh likes. At first go, it might look a bit difficult to find the cat. However, if you know the possible hideouts of the cat, it will not take you time to spot the white furry ball.

While some users found the cat, others gave up too soon.

Unsurprisingly close to "The Power Broker." — Eric McClure (@EricMcClureBK) June 7, 2020

I thought it was this at first lol pic.twitter.com/19brBcXNa9 — George T. (@trifonovg1) June 7, 2020

found no cat (this is a hard one) but bird bingo ???? — Emily Lang (@emilylang__) June 7, 2020

I can’t find the cat but I love your bookcase. — IslandMaven (@LisaAguiar8) June 7, 2020

Kate also revealed the location of its cat in response to the tweets. But, have you found the cat yet? If not, look carefully behind the television set where you can spot a white furry baby cuddled up all cozy.

Some other users flooded the post with comments showing their cat’s activity at home.

Jake wanted to play too, plz don’t ruin this for him pic.twitter.com/qQKZyuTvHH — Paige Byerly (@paigebyerly) June 7, 2020

Too easy. Let's try a harder one. Hint: there are actually two cats in this picture pic.twitter.com/6fnssG8CT3 — Jerry Mathers (@HandsAtlanta) June 8, 2020

Today in 'try working from home' . pic.twitter.com/iCNX9IRVFG — Martijn Janssen (@tweettinus) June 7, 2020