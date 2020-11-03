Finding Calm Amid Chaos: Pianist Plays 'Eternal Flame' on Barcelona Street as Rioters Clash Behind

A video of a pianist calmly playing a tune on the street of Barcelona amid the riots and explosions went viral on social media. The video shows protesters firing and clashing with the police while the pianist is playing the tune of Eternal Flame, a song originally recorded by The Bangles amid the protests that were going on in the street behind him.

He left the netizens as well as bystanders astonished as he continued playing even during the explosions, wailing sirens and protesters running through the streets. The video is shared by an Instagram handle named as Pianolitopeter. The video is captioned as, “Eternal flame.”

The pianist named Peter William Geddes said to The Guardian that he was playing at the Plaça Nova on October 31 and he felt “peaceful” despite the chaos behind him. He is quoted as saying, “When I play I am very calm. No nerves.”

Ever since the video has been uploaded on social media, it has been widely shared by the netizens on the microblogging site. The video has garnered over 3.5 million views and tons of reactions.

The riots evoked on the streets of Barcelona after Prime minister Pedro Sánchez announced the emergency in the state and imposed a nationwide curfew between 11 pm and 6 am. He also imposed a ban on leaving the city over a holiday weekend on October 25, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown will be imposed till November 13. As reported by AFP, a spokesperson for the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police informed that around 700 protesters had participated in the rally against the new imposition of ban. The violence erupted when a group of around 50 people began throwing explosives and hurling rocks at the police, prompting them to try and break up the crowd.