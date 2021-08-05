Finnish Musician Gets Covid-19 Vaccination in Full Costume

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevail across countries, but the vaccination drives have provided some relief to people. The fear of COVID virus has been etched in the hearts of people, however, governments across the globe are encouraging them to get vaccinated. In the age of social media, internet users did not compromise on flooding the social media platforms with images and video, featuring them getting vaccinated. But images of Mr Lordi getting vaccinated, from the Finnish hard rock band, became the topic of discussion on social media.

Lordi, who is actually a 47-year-old man named Tomi Petteri Putaansuu, got his second dose at an event organised in Rovaniemi. He arrived in his full stage attire to garner attention of the people. The official Facebook page of Rovaniemi city had shared an image of the metal band lead singer, who performs wearing monster masks.

The caption of the post, which soon went on to bag headlines, read, “Mr Lordi who got another vaccine.” The post also featured a Santa, who is quite popular among the locals.

Pictures of Lordi, which aimed to encourage people to get vaccinated, caught the attention of netizens. Users on the social media sites were quite impressed with the musician for going the extra mile to promote COVID-19 vaccination.

In an interview to Finnish news site Yle, Lordi shared, “They put a big needle in my arm, and that’s exactly why I came here. This was my second vaccine dose.” He revealed that due to the novel coronavirus, his tours were being constantly postponed, therefore, Lordi thought to utilise the time for something good.

Users on the microblogging site were confused as to how the nurse managed to insert the injection through his outfit.

Mr Lordi, singer of Finnish heavy metal band Lordi, receives his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Rovaniemi, Finland on August 1, 2021.

Earlier this year, a Malaysian man wore ‘T-Rex’ dinosaur costume to the vaccination centre. The man’s intention was simply to brighten up the mood of the healthcare staff.

