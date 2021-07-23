Fire Dosa? Indore Man is Serving Food in Unique Style to Attract Foodies

There is no denying the fact that people love things on fire. This unusual infatuation makes something go viral in an instant. Fire Haircut, Fire Momo, and Fire Paan are some of the examples. However, we have a new contender in town.

Dosa is the most popular dish in South Indian cuisine. From Masala to Onion, from Rawa to Cheese, and some fusion varieties like Chocolate and Schezwan, all our loved and feasted on by the people. Let us introduce you to a new variety called the ‘Fire Dosa’ from Indore.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CRQOHiUlD1M/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=1628e09b-836c-4597-8d2e-5c0b6d81c73b

A video is doing the rounds on social media and has left people drooling and amazed at the same time. The video of the Fire Dosa was shared by a food blogger on Instagram, Amar Sirohi, with the username, ‘Foodie Incarnate.’ In the video, the cook is seen making the Fire Dosa right from the batter to the plate. The filling is not the conventional ‘aaloo’ filling but a mixture of veggies, spices, corn, sauces, and liquid cheese. After this, the Dosa is engulfed in fire, and grated cheese melts over it, making it look irresistible. The serving style is also pretty unique. The Dosa is cut into three parts and rolled into a delicious bundle of flavours. It is then served with a liquid cheese topping.

The video, which was shared a few days ago, has garnered more than 6.5 lakh views and more than 50,000 likes. Amit Sirohi is a verified food blogger who has more than 5.5 lakh followers. Apart from the Fire Dosa, he shares a myriad of other vegetarian dishes on his page.

The Dosa is priced at Rs.180. To know if it is worth every penny and is as delicious as it looks, we want you to try the Dosa yourself. So, if you’re from Indore or are visiting the city, do try the Dosa.

