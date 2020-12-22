'Fire Him for Cruelty': Twitter Seeks Punishment for Noida Man Caught on Cam Beating His Labrador Puppy

In November this year, an IT professional from Noida landed in trouble after videos of him abusing his Labrador puppy went viral on social media. Now, netizens, seeking justice for the pup, want his employers to fire him.

A few weeks ago, a viral video showed Rishabh Mehra, from Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 of Noida, thrashing his 10-month-old pup with a belt and then banging it against the floor of his house. A volunteer from People for Animals (PFA) filmed the incident when she heard the cries of puppy yelling in pain.

The dog, named Buddy, suffered injuries all over his body and a fracture in his femur. The volunteer, Sukriti, tweeted the video which soon went viral. BJP leader and PFA founder Maneka Gandhi also took cognizance of the matter and according to a Times of India report, an FIR was also lodged against Mehra.

Please add your voice - this man is unfit to be working. He was saved by UP police when then filed a wrong FIR. We amended that but he has still not been fired @Cognizant he is a devious mind trying to save himself and we will now allow this pic.twitter.com/Z4yHLBEXFB — Sukriti (@sukritic1) December 21, 2020

However, on December 5, Gandhi tweeted that Mehra had still not been arrested and that he was absconding. She also mentioned that Mehra worked with Cognizant and suggested that he should not be let off easily.

Rishabh Mehra has still not been arrested and is absconding. He works at @Cognizant.These pictures are of a leash which was stuffed into Buddy’s anus (found during his operation) and of his crushed bones.Shall we allow this monster to get away with this cruelty? https://t.co/LBPDXIvXJN pic.twitter.com/IXiQEY4etZ — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) December 5, 2020

Maneka Gandhi also shared a petition on Change.org which had been started by the volunteer who captured the video. The title reads, "Justice for Buddy" and mentions that the pup is so severely injured that he will probably never walk again. The petition also refers to Mehra's wife, Ayushi, who was also present at the time of the brutality and allegedly did nothing to stop her husband.

#JusticeforBuddy has been trending on Twitter for the last few days and now netizens have joined hands to demand that Cognizant, where Mehra is allegedly employed, fire him. Even Bollywood actor Richa Chadha tweeted at Cognizant and asked them what they are waiting for.

Fire Rishab Mehra, @Cognizant. What are you waiting for ? https://t.co/2d7Releyyq — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 21, 2020

Hi @Cognizant .Fire Rishabh Mehra. He beat up his pet dog and stuffed a leash up his anus. Do you want him working for you ? — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 16, 2020

Fire Rishabh Mehra for torturing his dog — Come Here (@ComeHer28950158) December 16, 2020

Fire Rishabh Mehra for cruelty against animal.. — Rik (@DhaliwalRikku) December 16, 2020

Unbelievable cruelty by @cognizant employee Rishabh Mehra and his 'psychologist' wife. https://t.co/gbKxmggntV — Jyoti 'Bombaywalla' (@TravellingJyoti) December 16, 2020

Can u c dis @Cognizant. Tke action against ur employee rishabh mehra d perpetrator of d most heinous crime against dis innocent soul. N u r very well aware of dis crime. Dun ignore dis. Tke note @Manekagandhibjp @sukritic1 #justiceforbuddy@TheDogMother_ https://t.co/yw8qEfNa6y — Sheetal Dubey (@Sheetal40611342) December 20, 2020

As a former employee of @Cognizant , I don't want people like Rishabh Mehra to pollute our esteemed organization.Kindly take strict action against this evil spirit 😠 https://t.co/CABW2dlb0b — Aquif Raza (@aquifraza4) December 16, 2020

Sukriti had also shared an update on Buddy, tweeting a video of him being treated for his injuries by veterinarians.