News18» News»Buzz»'Fire Him for Cruelty': Twitter Seeks Punishment for Noida Man Caught on Cam Beating His Labrador Puppy
3-MIN READ

'Fire Him for Cruelty': Twitter Seeks Punishment for Noida Man Caught on Cam Beating His Labrador Puppy

Photo: Change.org

In November this year, an IT professional from Noida landed in trouble after videos of him abusing his Labrador puppy went viral on social media. Maneka Gandhi tweeted that he had still not been arrested and that he was absconding.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

In November this year, an IT professional from Noida landed in trouble after videos of him abusing his Labrador puppy went viral on social media. Now, netizens, seeking justice for the pup, want his employers to fire him.

A few weeks ago, a viral video showed Rishabh Mehra, from Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 of Noida, thrashing his 10-month-old pup with a belt and then banging it against the floor of his house. A volunteer from People for Animals (PFA) filmed the incident when she heard the cries of puppy yelling in pain.

The dog, named Buddy, suffered injuries all over his body and a fracture in his femur. The volunteer, Sukriti, tweeted the video which soon went viral. BJP leader and PFA founder Maneka Gandhi also took cognizance of the matter and according to a Times of India report, an FIR was also lodged against Mehra.

However, on December 5, Gandhi tweeted that Mehra had still not been arrested and that he was absconding. She also mentioned that Mehra worked with Cognizant and suggested that he should not be let off easily.

Maneka Gandhi also shared a petition on Change.org which had been started by the volunteer who captured the video. The title reads, "Justice for Buddy" and mentions that the pup is so severely injured that he will probably never walk again. The petition also refers to Mehra's wife, Ayushi, who was also present at the time of the brutality and allegedly did nothing to stop her husband.

#JusticeforBuddy has been trending on Twitter for the last few days and now netizens have joined hands to demand that Cognizant, where Mehra is allegedly employed, fire him. Even Bollywood actor Richa Chadha tweeted at Cognizant and asked them what they are waiting for.

Sukriti had also shared an update on Buddy, tweeting a video of him being treated for his injuries by veterinarians.


