‘Ma******d’: Fired MP Conductor Takes Revenge With One Last Message for Bus Owner

In a strange incident, a bus conductor became extremely revengeful after he was laid off and abused by some Bus Services Company. The incident took place in Indore. A video which is going viral shows the LED image on the windscreen of the bus completely changed. It displayed an expletive with the name of the bus owner instead of the name of the bus company and the destination. Also, the conductor decided to land one final blow by changing the display’s password. A new display costs 55,000.

Revenge served cold. pic.twitter.com/1gpsPzoKtw — Roshan Abbas (@Roshan_Abbas_) October 19, 2022

The incident took place at Satna bus stand in Madhya Pradesh. However, when the bus at the stand became a topic of discussion, the bus owner immediately turned off the display. The video of this incident is now going viral. It has managed to gather over 307K views. “Bus conductor are also getting intelligent these days. Probably he was a PhD holder doing a interim job of Bus Conductor for a living.” Another person wrote, “Bus conductor be like Revenge is a costly sweet.”

