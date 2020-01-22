Take the pledge to vote

Firefall? Mesmerizing Video of California Waterfall on 'Fire' Lights up the Internet

The annual phenomenon happens during sunset when the sunlight hits the waterfall at an angle, illuminating it in bright orange shade replicating fire.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
Firefall? Mesmerizing Video of California Waterfall on 'Fire' Lights up the Internet
Screenshot from video uploaded by @CaliaDomenico / Twitter.

Nature has marvellous wonders in its store and fire falling down a waterfall is definitely one of them.

Recently, a video of a ‘firefall’ at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park of California went viral on social media.

The spectacular clip was shared by Twitter user @CaliaDomenico. Although it appears that fire is literally falling down the cliff, it is, however, video of a regular waterfall and a yearly event.

The Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, glows red in the last two weeks of February every year if the conditions are optimal, Timesnownews.com reported.

Have a look at the video:

The video was captioned, "'Firefall' at Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park, California, looks like a scene from a fantasy movie. But, it is an ordinary waterfall, which is illuminated by the sunset, that gives it a fiery glow".

The annual phenomenon happens during sunset when the sunlight hits the waterfall at a specific angle. The ‘firefall’ is visible for about 10 minutes. However, any haze or cloud cover can reduce the effect. So, it becomes a matter of luck to get to see fire ‘flowing’ down a river.

People were awed with the natural wonder.

Some took to the Twitter chain to comment on the devastating Australian fires.

