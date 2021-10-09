CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Buzz » Firefighters Called to Rescue 'Woman' Hanging off Cliff Left in a Rude Shock, Here's Why
2-MIN READ

Firefighters Called to Rescue 'Woman' Hanging off Cliff Left in a Rude Shock, Here's Why

Firefighters called to rescue woman hanging off cliff; turns out to be a mannequin. (Representative image)

Firefighters called to rescue woman hanging off cliff; turns out to be a mannequin. (Representative image)

The incident took place in California where people at the Hope Ranch Beach in Santa Barbara spotted a 'woman' hanging off a cliff.

When a passerby saw a woman clinging off a cliff, they called up the firefighter for her rescue. But in a weird turn of events, the woman was not an actual human being but a mannequin that some movie shooting crew left behind. The incident is from California where people at the Hope Ranch Beach in Santa Barbara in California spotted a woman hanging off a cliff. The ‘woman’ with messy hair had donned a red dress. When the passerby’s saw the woman in distress, they called 911 for rescue. The Emergency crew reached the spot to carry out the rescue mission.

The Public Information Officer at the Santa Barbara Country said in a tweet that they started receiving phone calls from around 4 pm about a woman hanging 30 feet down a cliff. Following the phone calls the rescue team flung into action and equipped with Utility Terrain Vehicles, fire engines trucks and also a drone, reached ground zero. The team also conducted a thermal check wherein heat radiating from the “body” was observed. Photo the same was shared by the Information Officer along with the tweet.

Even though the entire process may seem futile, the fire department called it, “Better to call than not.”

RELATED STORIES

The incident had mixed responses on the internet. While some got the fodder for humour, others deemed the behavior of the movie crew as irresponsible.

This is not the first time that a mannequin was wrongly understood as a real human being. A funny video of a man holding hand of a mannequin mistakenly thinking it to be his child had gone viral in 2018.

Watch the video here. https://twitter.com/kamadohiraku/status/1006416855999733760?s=20

In the 16 second video, the man can be seen trying to pull the child to walk ahead after grabbing his hand. When he felt that the child was not moving was when he realized his mistake while his child looked at him in a confused state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 09, 2021, 13:36 IST