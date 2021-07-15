Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped Between Two Buildings in California, Watch Video

Things took a dangerous turn for a woman in Santa Ana, California in US on Tuesday when she found herself stuck in an 8-inch space between two commercial buildings. It is not yet confirmed how the woman landed there. It was reported that the woman was naked during the time she was wedged between the walls of an auto body shop and car stereo selling shop. Santa Ana Police Department officials were called to the location after workers at a nearby business heard the woman’s cries for help and were not able to make sure where the sounds were coming from. One shop owner said that they heard a lady in the back, behind their shop, screaming relentlessly. Hearing the cries for help, the shop owner called the cops who came in and got on the roof and looked between the two walls to find the woman.

Firefighters Tuesday were able to free a naked woman who somehow got stuck between two buildings in Santa Ana. https://t.co/CK6UgIo2Ks— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) July 14, 2021

It was also reported that the woman was in pain and had landed upside down between the two walls. After the police officers spotted the woman, a team of rescuers were called to the scene, KTLA Reported.

A tweet shared by the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) shows how the team of firefighters got to work to get the woman out of the place. Firefighters could not get to the woman directly, hence, they devised a plan to drill a hole into the wall nearby to insert a camera and see if it is possible to cut the wall open and get her out, explained the tweet.

Firefighters continue to breach the wall while keeping an eye on the female and ventilating the area. pic.twitter.com/ZJe6ZyqmmH— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 13, 2021

The official twitter handle of OCFA shared a series of videos that provided a glimpse to netizens of how the rescue operation was executed. A team of firefighters made accurate measurements and markings on the wall to drill through the wall. Throughout the operation, another set of firefighters kept an eye on the woman and ventilated the area where she was stuck through a large fan.

After a cautious and technical operation, firefighters have gotten the victim out. Our paramedics will be assessing her now. We appreciate everyone has questions. We will release details when they become available. pic.twitter.com/TgU1fO9jiZ — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 13, 2021

The operation was finally a success after the woman was rescued and assessed by the paramedics.

