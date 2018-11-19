English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Firefighters Respond to Emergency Call Only to Find Out it Was a Parrot Imitating Fire Alarm
What mimicking skills!
What mimicking skills!
Loading...
We all love to see animals imitate. Many even get them trained to do so. However, a bird's mimicking skills managed to cause a huge panic in the UK.
In an incident that took place on Wednesday, firefighters rushed to the scene of an emergency in Daventry, Northamptonshire, after receiving reports of "multiple activations of a smoke alarm."
However, when they reached the spot, they discovered that it was a parrot impersonating the sound of a fire alarm all this while.
"While we were doing this, we could still hear an alarm in the background and soon realised it was African Grey parrot Jazz continuing to do his excellent impression of a smoke alarm!" Watch Commander Norman James told the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Homeowner Steve Dockerty, 63, told UPI, "Jazz likes to imitate things. He imitated the smoke alarm so well that they called the fire brigade." All the while, Jazz was sitting in his cage laughing his socks offs.
Weirdly enough, this is not the first time a parrot decided to have some fun with the fire service personnel.
In August this year, a parrot told firefighter to 'f*ck off' during a rescue attempt in London.
In an incident that took place on Wednesday, firefighters rushed to the scene of an emergency in Daventry, Northamptonshire, after receiving reports of "multiple activations of a smoke alarm."
However, when they reached the spot, they discovered that it was a parrot impersonating the sound of a fire alarm all this while.
"While we were doing this, we could still hear an alarm in the background and soon realised it was African Grey parrot Jazz continuing to do his excellent impression of a smoke alarm!" Watch Commander Norman James told the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Homeowner Steve Dockerty, 63, told UPI, "Jazz likes to imitate things. He imitated the smoke alarm so well that they called the fire brigade." All the while, Jazz was sitting in his cage laughing his socks offs.
Weirdly enough, this is not the first time a parrot decided to have some fun with the fire service personnel.
In August this year, a parrot told firefighter to 'f*ck off' during a rescue attempt in London.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics
- Dearth of Female Boxing Coaches Puts Finland's Maarit Teuronen in a League of Her Own
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet
- Wrong to Expect Dhoni to Play Like a 20-year-old: Kapil Dev
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...