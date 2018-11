Firefighters Respond to Emergency Call Only to Find Out it Was a Parrot Imitating Fire Alarm

We all love to see animals imitate. Many even get them trained to do so. However, a bird's mimicking skills managed to cause a huge panic in the UK.In an incident that took place on Wednesday, firefighters rushed to the scene of an emergency in Daventry, Northamptonshire, after receiving reports of "multiple activations of a smoke alarm."However, when they reached the spot, they discovered that it was a parrot impersonating the sound of a fire alarm all this while."While we were doing this, we could still hear an alarm in the background and soon realised it was African Grey parrot Jazz continuing to do his excellent impression of a smoke alarm!" Watch Commander Norman James told the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service Homeowner Steve Dockerty, 63, told UPI , "Jazz likes to imitate things. He imitated the smoke alarm so well that they called the fire brigade." All the while, Jazz was sitting in his cage laughing his socks offs.Weirdly enough, this is not the first time a parrot decided to have some fun with the fire service personnel.In August this year, a parrot told firefighter to 'f*ck off' during a rescue attempt in London.