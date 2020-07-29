Firefighters Save Little Boy who Fell into Underground Cave while Swimming in River in China

In a miraculous incident, rescuers saved a young boy in China after he got trapped in a subterranean cave. The seven-year-old boy fell into the cave while swimming in a river.

The incident took place in Yongjia county of Zhejiang province on July 22, reported Mail Online. The seven-year-old had gone for a swim in the river with his grandfather. The boy suddenly disappeared when his grandfather was not paying attention.

Looking for the boy, the grandfather and other people spotted a small hand coming out through a small hole. They immediately sought help from local firefighters.

The firefighter rescued the boy within ten minutes after reaching the spot.

Authorities concerned later released a video of the rescue operation. The video shows a person holding on to the hand of the boy as firefighters dig a hole to save him.

The authorities said that they did not know of the underground cave before the incident took place. They will seal the tunnel to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

The tunnel was said to be a culvert that channelled water from an underground cave system.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, eight children drowned in a river in south-western China. One child fell into the river accidentally and other children jumped in to save him. Their bodies were discovered after a search operation, the report stated.

They had gone to play at a beach on Sunday on the Fu River in Chongqing.

Authorities in China have warned parents about the danger of children swimming in rivers and reservoirs.