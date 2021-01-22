Firefighters Struggling to Rescue Dog from Frozen Pond in Colorado Wins Hearts Online

In a heroic act, a firefighter saved a dog who was trapped inside a frozen pond. The hero rescued the animal from a pond in a park in the US state of Colorado. The semi-frozen lake was in the Sterne Park of Littleton. In the rescue video shared by the South Metro Fire Rescue on Twitter, the firefighter can be seen holding a rope while going inside the freezing water to save the dog. After he grabs the black dog and pulls him out of the water, the canine shakes off water and can be seen running away from the pond where he was trapped.

Sharing the video, South Metro Fire Rescue said that the dog was spotted trapped in the pond in the afternoon on January 16.

It added that people around the pond did the right thing by staying off the ice and calling 911 for dog rescue.

Yesterday afternoon this adventurous pup was tired and trapped in the cold water at Sterne Park in @CityofLittleton. People on shore did the right thing by staying off the ice and calling 911. A Firefighter quickly and safely provided a little help and thankfully the dog was ok. pic.twitter.com/pU5Auui8UT — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 17, 2021

Many Twitter users praised the efforts of the firefighter who rescued the terrified dog. A user thanked the firefighter and called him a hero.

What a hero and thank you so much for saving that baby❤️ — Laci French❤🐿 (@femalehobbyist) January 17, 2021

Another person expressed their gratitude to South Metro for their services and hoped for their safety.

Thank you for your service South Metro! God bless you all and keep you safe🙏🙏 — Sergei Korneev (@SergeiKorneev7) January 17, 2021

Thanking the firefighter, a Twitter user said that this gives a lesson to the dog owners for keeping their pets on leash.

Thank you!! Dog owners:pls put your dog on a leash to prevent this in the future — The Nancer #BLM (@TheNancer212) January 18, 2021

Dillon Thomas, a reporter, quote-tweeted the video and said that the firefighters did a great job. He also said that he would have had a tough time just watching the dog and standing by, but it was the right thing to do.

Great work by our friends @SouthMetroPIO!I would have a tough time standing by just watching...but, it’s the right thing to do.Firefighters seem to always be right around the corner for situations just like this! @CBSDenver https://t.co/GNMf1enjdT — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) January 17, 2021

After the incident in Colorado, the New York Police Department also saved a dog who was struggling to stay afloat in the Jamaica Bay. Similar to the pond in Littleton, the temperature was freezing in New York as well.

The pictures of the rescued dog with the personnel of the harbour team of NYPD was tweeted by the official handle of New York Police Department’s Special Ops. After rescuing the dog named Tinkerbell, the police department also reunited it with its owner Jason. They shared the pictures of the happy dog who was back home.

Early in the year, a husky was rescued by firefighters in China after it fell into the frozen lake. The animal was walking along with its pet owner when the incident happened. Post this, the police warned pet owners to put a leash on their dogs when taking them out for walks. They had also advised pet owners to be extra cautious as chances of such incidents were high during winters.