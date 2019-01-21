LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Female Firefighters are Proving to a 4-Year-Old Girl that Women Can do EVERYTHING

#FireFightingSexism is exactly what we need to tell young girls that their dreams aren't impossible if they don't see enough media representation of themselves in their dream jobs.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 21, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Remember when you were little and you were asked, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' Most likely your answers were-- astronaut, doctor, teacher, or even a sports car racer.

Chances are, if you were a girl growing up, these dreams would have crushed even before real-life crept in. The primary reason would be that you never saw women in the field you maybe wanted to be in. Think about it. How many women army personnel, racers and construction workers have you seen?

It's 2019, and perhaps a lot of it still hasn't changed. Hannah Summers, a mother took to Twitter to share the story of how her four year old came home and said "she wished she was a boy so she could be a fireman." She further asked for suggestions for books or videos which showed women firefighters.

See the problem about the lack of representation? 

Soon after the tweet, real-life women firefighters started sharing their stories. Take a look. 





























People also find other representations in books, film and media.











Some even invited her daughter to come meet them.







This, is why we need more representation of all kinds of job. So kids don't have to give up on their dreams before they've already begun.

