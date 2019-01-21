Female Firefighters are Proving to a 4-Year-Old Girl that Women Can do EVERYTHING



My 4yr old came home yesterday saying she wished she was a boy so she could be a fireman. When I said girls can be firefighters too she said ‘but I’ve seen in books they are all boys and I don’t want to be the only girl.’ Any good vids/books I can show her? #FirefightingSexism

— Hannah Summers (@hansummers) January 18, 2019



.Esme, lots of our firefighters are girls and boys - some of them want to say hello to you! We would love to meet you and show you what we do. You can be a firefighter too! #firefightingsexism #thisgirlcan @NFCC_FireChiefs @StaffsFire @LondonFire Let's keep this going! pic.twitter.com/ZV1IdrGp3S



— West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) January 18, 2019





Here are some of our amazing #FDNYWomen pic.twitter.com/rqOowLEV2f

— FDNY Women (@FDNYWomen) January 19, 2019



Hi Hannah. Tell Esme not only can she be a Firefighter she can be the boss as well. pic.twitter.com/iioB0I7npp



— Rob Horton (@Rob_J_Horton) January 18, 2019





Good morning! I heard your four y/o #daughter was discouraged because she felt she had to be a boy to be a #firefighter.



In #Vancouver🇨🇦, we have awesome firefighters who happen to be women!



& Nanaimo’s @Karen_Fry is a great Chief who happens to be a woman!



Pic @StraithDane pic.twitter.com/wAr7akTLwI

— Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) January 19, 2019



Hannah!! Saying a big Hi to your little girl. I am one one of 339 women in the #LondonFireBrigade #ThisGirlCan pic.twitter.com/bFlfoD7Ktx



— pamela oparaocha (@PamPamo7) January 18, 2019





Hi Esme! Girls make great Firefighters and Paramedics, we have lots in Dublin Fire Brigade and we want more. If you are ever in Dublin make sure you drop in and see us. pic.twitter.com/6KvmJbNCy2

— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 20, 2019



Hi Hannah! We really hope that your daughter continues to pursue her dream of being a firefighter! We wanted to share with her just a few of the amazing women within our emergency services that are encouraging and inspiring our next generation! pic.twitter.com/8AyUeks0m8



— Women Of 911 (@WomenOf911) January 19, 2019





Hi Hannah I’m also a firefighter in the London Fire Brigade, your daughter can be anything she wants. Don’t let gender stand in the way! #FirefightingSexism #firefighter #girlpower #girlscandoanything 🚒👨‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/KtgGzeUnqg

— Rebecca Rowe (@bexrower) January 18, 2019



Hi Hannah, your tweet made it to Ireland. Tell Esme we have an airport firefighter who is also a sports star with @dublinladiesg. Girls can do anything. pic.twitter.com/YVA2fzenAg



— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 19, 2019





Message for Esme,



There are 4 of us on board. Be yourself.

Dream big and follow your dreams. You can be anything you want to be🚒#firefightingsexism #genderisnobarrier pic.twitter.com/tRfsjEKc8t

— Carrbridge Fire Station (@CarrbridgeFire) January 19, 2019



You and your daughter can check out these books 📚 #GirlsLikeFirefighting pic.twitter.com/fIkPo2blHR



— FDNY Women (@FDNYWomen) January 19, 2019





Esme, I’ve been in the fire service 12 years nearly and have worked with many female firefighters.



Work hard at school and I’m sure you’ll be one of many in the future.



Hannah if you put the new episodes of @FiremanSamUK on for her there’s a female firefighter in that now too.

— Glen Proctor (@GlenProctor1988) January 18, 2019



If you want some non fiction this might be good. I have a copy at work (am a school librarian). There's numerous non fiction books suitable for smaller children about firefighters. Not many have women on the cover but most feature women inside so worth a look. pic.twitter.com/145zYqVlPp



— This? (@adorn_the_sky) January 18, 2019





Yes very possibly, that’s a very kind offer thank you

— Hannah Summers (@hansummers) January 18, 2019



Here @LondonFire we have a lot of female fire role models she could meet: c.300 firefighters, 3 fire engineers, numerous fire safety inspecting officers and @LFBCommissioner herself, amongst others. Still a long way from 50% of our workforce but we’re trying. #FirefightingSexism



— Ben Mossop (@ben_mossop) January 19, 2019



Remember when you were little and you were asked, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' Most likely your answers were-- astronaut, doctor, teacher, or even a sports car racer.Chances are, if you were a girl growing up, these dreams would have crushed even before real-life crept in. The primary reason would be that you never saw women in the field you maybe wanted to be in. Think about it. How many women army personnel, racers and construction workers have you seen?It's 2019, and perhaps a lot of it still hasn't changed. Hannah Summers, a mother took to Twitter to share the story of how her four year old came home and said "she wished she was a boy so she could be a fireman." She further asked for suggestions for books or videos which showed women firefighters.See the problem about the lack of representation?Soon after the tweet, real-life women firefighters started sharing their stories. Take a look.People also find other representations in books, film and media.Some even invited her daughter to come meet them.This, is why we need moreof all kinds of job. So kids don't have to give up on their dreams before they've already begun.