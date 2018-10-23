GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Fireworks on Social Media: Internet Explodes Over Supreme Court Ruling; See Reactions

After SC imposed restriction on bursting crackers, while supporters of (a healthy) life were disappointed that only a time restriction has been imposed instead of the blanket ban on sale and useage, traditionalists were not pleased.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2018, 5:38 PM IST
Fireworks on Social Media: Internet Explodes Over Supreme Court Ruling; See Reactions
Representative image (File image: Reuters)
Loading...
Who needs to breathe, when you can experience loud noises and brief technicolor burtss instead? That at least seems to be the view a lot of folks on the internet, following the Supreme Court's decision to restrict the bursting of crackers on Diwali evening to between 8-10pm.

As reported, a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said "improved and green" crackers can be manufactured and sold only by the licensed holders. The court imposed a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers by e-commerce firms, including Amazon and Flipkart. The court clarified that on festivals, including Diwali, the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only between 8 pm and 10 pm. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, the bench said, crackers can be burst between 11:45 pm and 12:45 am.

While supporters of (a healthy) life were more disappointed that only a time restriction has been imposed instead of the expected blanket ban on sale as well as usage, traditionalists were not pleased.

Many, many, many social media users took the time restrictions as yet another attack on religious sentiments and made their displeasure plain (and public):



















Others had a lighter take on the burning issue:











