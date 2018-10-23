Fireworks on Social Media: Internet Explodes Over Supreme Court Ruling; See Reactions
After SC imposed restriction on bursting crackers, while supporters of (a healthy) life were disappointed that only a time restriction has been imposed instead of the blanket ban on sale and useage, traditionalists were not pleased.
Representative image (File image: Reuters)
As reported, a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said "improved and green" crackers can be manufactured and sold only by the licensed holders. The court imposed a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers by e-commerce firms, including Amazon and Flipkart. The court clarified that on festivals, including Diwali, the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only between 8 pm and 10 pm. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, the bench said, crackers can be burst between 11:45 pm and 12:45 am.
While supporters of (a healthy) life were more disappointed that only a time restriction has been imposed instead of the expected blanket ban on sale as well as usage, traditionalists were not pleased.
Many, many, many social media users took the time restrictions as yet another attack on religious sentiments and made their displeasure plain (and public):
It's not for #SupremeCourt to decide whether to ban #FireCrackers or not. We'll celebrate our festival the way we want. If you want to stop us, put every #Hindu behind bars. We don't care.— Rajat Dariya (@rajat0807) October 23, 2018
Fuck supreme court. I'll burst crackers morning and evening on the day of diwali. Stop targeting our 1000s of year old practices. We are a democracy not sharia or communism. Stop making us feel like that. #firecrackers— rOhaN 🍌 (@idontfaqwithu) October 23, 2018
Diwali is our traditional festival we don't need your suggestion to blast crakers #firecrackers #savediwali #saveourtradition— Yavano Oruvan (@OruvanYavano) October 23, 2018
#firecrackers @SupremeCourtIND i will burn firecrackers whole night do what the hell you want— Neeraj Darak (@DarakNeeraj) October 23, 2018
#firecrackers #apexcourt tum logo ko kaya hum se problem hai kaya? Tum logo ko hindus hi milte hai kaya? #ravandhan ban kar do usse pollution nahi hota kaya? Pagal apex court solution dhundo. Festivals ban mat karo.— Ashwary6141 (@KuuKirsi) October 23, 2018
While I am myself not a fan #Firecrackers, this judgement by the #SupremeCourt of #India is overreaching! The judiciary encroaching into the executive is always bad for an democracy and of late it is happening a lot! https://t.co/5MTV7HKKuY— Chirag Vadgama (@ichiragvadgama) October 23, 2018
Others had a lighter take on the burning issue:
The Supreme court said that bursting #Firecrackers is allowed only between 8 pm and 10 pm on religious festivals. But don't worry, after 10 pm you can always shout "Thain Thain"— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 23, 2018
#Diwali to the Hon'ble Supreme Court.😂#firecrackers pic.twitter.com/Zk35nG0seA— Ashish Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Ashish_Knowhere) October 23, 2018
SC has said only green crackers. So please burst only green crackers to maintain ganga jamuni tehzeeb#firecrackers pic.twitter.com/hLlvyiAmCu— Bobby Deol (@Deshi_bobby) October 23, 2018
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kizie And Manny Actress Sanjana Sanghi Denies Reports that Sushant Singh Rajput Made Her 'Uncomfortable'
- AIFF Intent on Restructuring Indian Football, But Road Ahead Remains Unclear
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir & Sreesanth's ‘Homophobic’ Behaviour Shocks Vikas Gupta, Teejay Sidhu
- Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! Check Out the Sizzling Style Icon's Fashion Evolution Over the Years
- Hands-Freeze: Woman Unable to Move Fingers after Week-Long Phone Binge