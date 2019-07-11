First American Baby Born from Deceased Donor's Transplanted Womb
These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.
Image Credits: Twitter/CleClinicNews.
The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor.
Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world's first birth using a deceased donor's womb.
For the first time in the US and the second time worldwide, @ClevelandClinic has delivered a baby from a uterus that was transplanted from a deceased donor. https://t.co/q8lT9Mif0V— Cleveland Clinic London (@clecliniclondon) July 9, 2019
The Cleveland hospital said Tuesday that the girl was born in June. The clinic has done five uterus transplants so far and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy with new wombs. In all, the clinic aims to enroll 10 women in its study.
Cleveland Clinic delivers the first baby in North America using a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor.https://t.co/eW8sg1JxSt pic.twitter.com/74w10Y5qcd— ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) July 9, 2019
The baby was delivered “en caul,” meaning the amniotic sac remained intact until after the delivery. This is an extremely rare but safe occurrence and happened spontaneously with this delivery, adding to the special occasion. pic.twitter.com/w7BiRrn2g2— ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) July 9, 2019
