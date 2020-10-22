'First Bencher': McCullum Making Notes During KKR Collapse Against RCB is Now a Hilarious Meme

What was Brendon McCullum writing?

Scenes of absolute carnage were witnessed at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening when Kolkata Knight Riders met with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020.

KKR's decision to bat first after winning the toss turned out to be disastrous as RCB captain Virat Kohli handed the ball to pacer Mohammed Siraj early on, a decision that unfolded a chain of events that would down go into the books of IPL.

Bowling the second over of the match, Siraj produced an exceptional spell, scalping two wickets without conceding a single run. His first victim was Rahul Tripathi who edged one to the keeper AB de Villiers while the second wicket came on the very next ball in the form of Nitish Rana who was clean bowled for a duck. The pacer followed it up with another maiden-- becoming the first bowler in IPL history to do so.

As KKR was in tatters, head coach of the franchise Brendon McCullum was seen making notes in the dug-out, perhaps noting down the mistakes the camp could avoid in next game.

The funny folks of Twitter let their imaginations run wild as McCullum writing in his notebook during the one-sided affair turned into a hilarious meme.

McCullum drawing rangoli with dots played by KKR batsmen today. pic.twitter.com/fAPMSurXCF — ᴉuɐɥԀ (@nsptsaiphanitej) October 21, 2020

When you prepare for wrong paper in the exams pic.twitter.com/N8opW2sD4h — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 21, 2020

Brandon mccullum is making more notes in one match than I've made in my entire engineering life#RCBvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/hx5C9ZoRGP — _.ayan18 (@ayan_shaikh_18) October 21, 2020

McCullum Writing his Resignation Letter pic.twitter.com/BBh05gxDXL — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) October 21, 2020

Undoubtedly Brendon McCullum was a first bencher in his school life,Humeshaa notes banaate rehtaa hai.. pic.twitter.com/UYZ735Sp0h — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) October 21, 2020

David Hussey and other staff reading McCullum Notes after the match pic.twitter.com/HNQC8W60Ur — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) October 21, 2020

What do you think is the head coach of KKR writing currently? pic.twitter.com/yJTeIVNx1H — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) October 21, 2020

Siraj ended with bowling figures that read 4-2-8-3 for which he was awarded Player of the Match. In the end, KKR could only manage 84/8 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs, captain Eoin Morgan being the top scorer with 30 runs. RCB in their response won the match comfortably by 8 wickets with 39 deliveries to spare, taking their tally to 14 points and #2 spot on the points table.