First Biryani, Now Pizza: Farmers Having 'Lavish' Meals at Protests Outrages Netizens

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states are on an indefinite protest at Delhi’s border points, voicing their concerns against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system.

With no common ground achieved between the protesting farmers and the central government yet, the public demonstrations are still on.

To help them in their ongoing protests, farmers have received unprecedented aid from several organisations across the country to ensure they are well-fed, while also making sure they have beds and that their basic necessities are met.

The farmers braving cold weather conditions to protest have been provided with a huge roti making machine installed at the protest site which can churn out about 1500 to 2000 rotis in an hour.

International NGO Khalsa Aid has set up a foot massage centre at the borders in order to ensure that the farmers, many of them elderly, stay healthy and fit. Around 25 machines have been set up inside a tent and the farmers were invited for a ten-minute session each.

Apart from the tea, snacks being distributed at the borders, activists of Bhartiya Kisan Union from Barmi and Boparai Kalan villages recently set up "pizza langars" in a bid to boost the morale of protestors, The Tribune noted.

The photos and videos of farmers receiving help and support from several sections of the society have since gone viral on social media with many praising the selfless efforts and noble acts being documented at the protests' sites.

However, some on social media criticised the "lavish" aid being provided to farmers.

They alleged that the "real farmers" work on the field. Many wondered if the "cosy beds" and decent meals diminished the meaning of a protest altogether.

Earlier, the protests at the borders were coined "Shaheen Bagh 2.0" by some netizens after footage of biryani being served to the protestors went viral on social media platforms.

Allegations of the farmer protests being incited by 'anti-national' elements and Khalistani ideologue were being made. As videos of the protesters being served with a rice dish that looks like biryani were being shared, it once again come under attack as the 'anti-national' food.

Biryani was previously used as a synonym to imply that the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh were paid and planned to spread disharmony and misinformation over the CAA among the masses.

Old images and videos of Sikh protests were also wrongly shared as imagery from the ongoing farmer protest at several locations near Delhi in an attempt to link the farmer protest with the Khalistani movement.