First Blood Moon of 2021 to Appear on May 26: Here's All You Need to Know About it

Astronomy enthusiasts will be able to see the first total lunar eclipse of this year on May 26. Considered as the most beautiful cosmic phenomena, the total lunar eclipses are also known as Blood Moon since it appears slightly reddish-orange due to the dispersed light falling on the face of the moon (in the middle of the eclipse) from Earth’s sunrise and sunsets. During this phenomenon, the moon’s colour depends on dust particles and different wavelengths of colours which reach its surface.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth lines up between the Moon and the Sun and hence, hides the Moon from the sunlight. When the Sun, the Moon and the Earth align in a straight line, the phenomenon of total lunar eclipses takes place. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in total lunar eclipse or Blood Moon, the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. The Earth blocks the sun rays from reaching the moon. The phenomenon takes place only on the Full Moon and can be seen with a naked eye, unlike the solar eclipse.

According to NASA, during Blood Moon, light from the edges of the Earth’s atmosphere reaches the Moon’s surface. “The air molecules from Earth’s atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light. The remaining light reflects onto the Moon’s surface with a red glow, making the Moon appear red in the night sky," NASA said on its website.

If skies remain clear, people living in parts of Australia, New Zealand, western United States, South America, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean and parts of South-East Asia can view this celestial event. People who do not live in these areas and want to watch this beautiful cosmic phenomenon can visit the time and date YouTube channel in order to see the live feed of the total lunar eclipse.

