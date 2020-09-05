'First Corona, Now This': Dank Memes Strike Again as Earthquake Jolts Mumbai, Nashik

The year 2020 has seen everything.

From an ensuing pandemic, to floods, to cyclones. If that wasn't already enough for humanity to endure, earthquakes have become regular visitors.

National Centre of Seismology on Saturday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai. Besides, it revealed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit 95 km west of Nashik.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/exCZ4pApT0 pic.twitter.com/6E4mWxKbJr — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 5, 2020

In another tweet, the agency divulged that an earthquake of magnitude 4 occurred 98 km west of Nashik on September 4.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 00:05:12 IST, Lat: 19.99 & Long: 72.88, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 95km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/0bHDAVAQba pic.twitter.com/MQq7FO7bWa — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 4, 2020

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 04-09-2020, 23:41:54 IST, Lat: 19.98 & Long: 72.85, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 98km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/bjyLRoTuQQ pic.twitter.com/6J53eViRy4 — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 4, 2020

On Friday, an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale hit 91 km north of Mumbai.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.8, Occurred on 04-09-2020, 10:33:14 IST, Lat: 19.90 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 91km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/vnnc6sa64N pic.twitter.com/rWq7tu9cWX — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 4, 2020

As the scale was not high, the earthquake did not cause any damage and some people living in Mumbai and Nashik do not know when it occurred. Netizens have also not missed the opportunity to post various tweets, mostly funny ones, on the micro-blogging site about the earthquake in Maharashtra.

Responding to the news, a user shared a meme using a still from movie Dhol. The meme features actor Rajpal Yadav.

When I wake up and see #earthquake trending : pic.twitter.com/UkU51mk0ly — Sohail Alim (@alim_sohail) September 5, 2020

Another netizen used an image of Rajpal Yadav from movie Hungama to highlight in a funny manner how this year Mumbaikers were first hit by the coronavirus and then an earthquake.

A person posted a meme created using the scene from film Phir Hera Pheri featuring Johnny Lever. The meme attempts to show the reaction of coronavirus after an earthquake occurred in Mumbai.

One user said, “Had an uneasy sleep and woke up to see there was A teeny Meeny earthquake of 2.7 magnitude north of Mumbai at 6.36 am ! While I was awake at 6am, I didn’t feel anything.”

Had an uneasy sleep and woke up to see there was A teeny Meeny earthquake of 2.7 magnitude north of Mumbai at 6.36 am ! While I was awake at 6am , I didn’t feel anything . But do tectonic movements cause a disturbed sleep pic.twitter.com/YNoRaV8YNv — The Fleamarket Queen (@ilawise26) September 5, 2020

Last month, heavy rains caused landslides in some portions of Mumbai. According to a report in Firstpost, a landslide took place on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali. Due to it, the vehicular movement got affected from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai.

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is an important road and it connects Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai.