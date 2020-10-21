Date Gone Sour? Chinese Woman Gets 'Hefty' Shock Upon Bringing 23 Relatives to Test Man's 'Generosity'

First dates are always tricky. Especially so when it’s a blind date and you have no idea what to expect but you still want your date to have certain qualities. The question is, how far do you go to test your date and their character?

A woman in China had possibly one of the worst blind dates when she tried to test her partner’s generosity. Without any prior notice or hint, she invited not one, not two, but nearly two-dozen relatives to the supposedly romantic evening in an attempt to test how generous the date would be. Where the date had expected a quiet candle-lit dinner for two, he was ambushed by what is a Corona-era wedding party size.

While some women do take a friend along on blind dates, for obvious security reasons, this is a one of its kind event.

Her plan either failed, or succeeded depending on how one views it, when her date fled the restaurant after receiving a bill for £2,300 (nearly Rs 2,20,878)! According to Daily Mail UK, exact details about the woman could not extracted and Chinese media reported she wished to remain anonymous.

However, the date is reported to be Mr Liu, a 29-year-old man from eastern Chinese province Zhejiang. The report was published in a local Chinese paper, Taizhou Evening News. As per the report, the blind date was set-up by Liu’s mother. As most mothers, she was worried about her son being single for a long time. It is suggested that Liu offered to pay for the dinner before they met, unaware of his date’s test.

In her defence, she said she just wanted to see if the guy she was meeting would be generous and kind to pay for twenty-five people. It would be her test to see if he was a dependable boyfriend material.

He didn’t turn out to be the man of her dreams as he vanished soon after the bill arrived. The woman and her family said they were “shocked” at this development as they had expected to pay the whole sum of 19,800 yuan (over two lakhs INR).

Some time later Liu agreed to pay for his share of the bill but said the entire amount should be divvied up among the 23 relatives. There is no information on whether the woman ever received any contributions from her relatives.