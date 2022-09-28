First Ever Pet-Friendly Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal Redefines Faith

This time, you can visit one Durga Pujo Pandal in Kolkata with your pet. One Durga Pujo club in Shyambazar has made pet-friendly Durga Pandal.

As one enters Durga Puja Pandal of Atlas club in Shyambazar, it’s a different feeling altogether. You will see people visiting this Pandal with their pets. The Pandal depicts love for pets. Here, two dogs are seen sitting beneath Ma Durga seeking protection.

Speaking to News18.com, Sourish Bhattacharya, Cultural Secretary of the club, said, “See the way still people treat street dogs is bad, moreover dog lovers to face problem in various places. People who take their pets to various places face humiliation. Here pets have come to Ma Durga seeking protection. Here asur (demon) is in the format of those people who disturb street dog animals.”

Not only that, but this Pandal also depicts how, from time immemorial, saints have loved pets and animals.

The concept of this Durga Pujo is very different. As of now, Kolkata Police dog squad dogs have visited this Pandal.

The Kolkata Police tweeted, “Paw Stars! Yesterday, four members of our Dog Squad – Labradors Molly & Camphor, German Shepherds Liza and Dinky made a very special appearance as chief guests at the inauguration of Kolkata’s first pet-friendly Durga Puja, courtesy Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club. Sharing a few glimpses.”

Paw Stars! Yesterday, 4 members of our Dog Squad – Labradors Molly & Camphor, German Shepherds Liza and Dinky made a very special appearance as chief guests at the inauguration of Kolkata’s first pet-friendly Durga Puja, courtesy Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club. Sharing a few glimpses. pic.twitter.com/O0ZP8S91HA — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) September 26, 2022

“Molly, Camphor, and Liza, all came and they performed in front of Ma Durga,” said Sourish Bhattacharya, cultural secretary of the club.

Not only this, but one Labrador from Rajasthan has also visited this Pandal.

Mount Mitra, who came to this Pandal with a pet, told News18, “It’s great opportunity for us, as it really becomes difficult to take our pets anywhere, today it’s also Pandal hopping for them. We are thankful to these organisers.”

Durga Pujo is full of themes and creativity and this theme, this time, is hit.

