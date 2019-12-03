First Ever SMS Reading 'Merry Christmas' was Sent Out on This Day 27 Years Ago
The text message read 'Merry Christmas', which was sent out from his computer to the then Vodafone director Richard Jarvis.
This photo is for representational purpose.
Today, marks the 27th anniversary of the first ever SMS (Short Message Service) sent out on December 3, 1992 by a 22-year old engineer Nil Papworth.
Since then, the 160-character messaging medium had proved to be significant in easing communication between people across the globe, until taken over by data-run messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger etc.
This text-messaging feature was first introduced by Nokia handsets in 1993 and eventually it had enjoyed immense popularity throughout the late 90s and early 2000.
