Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

First Ever SMS Reading 'Merry Christmas' was Sent Out on This Day 27 Years Ago

The text message read 'Merry Christmas', which was sent out from his computer to the then Vodafone director Richard Jarvis.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
First Ever SMS Reading 'Merry Christmas' was Sent Out on This Day 27 Years Ago
This photo is for representational purpose.

Today, marks the 27th anniversary of the first ever SMS (Short Message Service) sent out on December 3, 1992 by a 22-year old engineer Nil Papworth.

The text message read 'Merry Christmas', which was sent out from his computer to the then Vodafone director Richard Jarvis.

Since then, the 160-character messaging medium had proved to be significant in easing communication between people across the globe, until taken over by data-run messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger etc.

This text-messaging feature was first introduced by Nokia handsets in 1993 and eventually it had enjoyed immense popularity throughout the late 90s and early 2000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com